Cai luong contest begins final round in HCM City

The national traditional music contest, Chuông Vàng Vọng Cổ (Golden Bell) 2020, has completed in HCM City to find young talents in this traditional music genre from all three regions the North, Centre and South of the country.

Songs and plays about Vietnamese soldiers and heroic mothers will be performed at the semi-final round of Chuông Vàng Vọng Cổ (Golden Bell), the national traditional music contest for cai luong artists launched by the HCM City Television.

Organised by HCM City Television, the event encourages young people to learn about cải lương (reformed opera), the south’s most popular theatre form.

Its semi-final round features 36 candidates who performed and won at the contest’s selective rounds organized in six cities and provinces across the country has completed before the new community cases of COVID-19 patients were confirmed.

Candidates are working with skilled performers, such as Meritorious Artist Thoai My, Phuong Loan and Huu Quoc, to prepare for their performance.

They will perform vọng cổ (nostalgic tunes) songs and cai luong plays in praise of patriotism and the beauty of the country. The works featuring historical events and national heroes are also included.

“Performances at the contest's semi and final rounds will send deep love and respect for Vietnamese soldiers and martyrs,” said Meritorious Artist and theatre director Dinh Thanh Son, a member of the organising board.

Chuông Vàng Vọng Cổ 2020 began in June and attracted 386 participants aged 16 to 35 in Vietnam.

The semi-final round’s performances will be aired live on HTV9 channel to serve millions of viewers around the country.

The final round will take place for four nights in September. Audiences will vote for the winners.

Ten finalists will compete for different prizes, including the first prize Golden Bell worth VND100 million (US$4,300) in cash, Silver Bell worth VND50 million ($2,150), Favourite Performer and Youngest Talent.

People’s Artist Bach Tuyet, a member of the jury of the national traditional music contest Chuông Vàng Vọng Cổ (Golden Bell) 2020. Photos courtesy of the organiser

The jury includes cai luong stars, such as People’s Artist Bach Tuyet, People’s Artist Minh Vuong and People’s Artist Thanh Tuan who played a role in the development of Vietnamese theatre and have more than 60 years of experience in the art.

Chuông Vàng Vọng Cổ Contest began in 2006 and has discovered and encouraged new talents in theatre. Many Golden Bell winners, such as Ngoc Doi and Vo Minh Lam, have become professional artists working for leading traditional art troupes in the southern region. VNS

