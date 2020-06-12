Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
12/06/2020
Cai luong industry lacks trainees, wants to revamp curriculum

 
 
12/06/2020

The training curriculum for the art of cai luong (reformed opera) needs to be revised to attract more students, according to experts.

Cai luong (reformed opera of the south) lacks students pursuing the field. Photo: nld.com.vn

At a seminar on developing the reformed arts of the southern region, organised by the HCM City University of Theatre and Cinema last week, experts voiced concern about not having enough well-trained actors and staff for the cai luong stage.

Currently, most traditional theatre art units are short of actors and musicians.

According to People’s Teacher Ha Quang Van, it was wrong to disband many cai luong groups in certain provinces and then merge them with existing cultural centres.

“The merger has caused the art of cai luong to become less professional,” Van said.

Several training institutions including the HCM City University Theatre and Cinema have not been able to recruit enough students in recent years.

The lack of trainees with a good voice has posed a great danger to the current training of cai luong artists and has discouraged experts in the field to pursue teaching the subject.

Meanwhile, several contests with the aim of choosing cai luong artists with potential, namely Bông Lúa Vàng, Chuông Vàng Vọng Cổ, and Giọng Ca Cải Lương Nguyễn Thành Châu, have faced problems attracting enough participants willing to compete for the prize.

Many experts believe that schools should collaborate with prestigious contests such as Bông Lúa Vàng and Chuông Vàng Vọng Cổ and offer scholarships to the finalists in order to gain more quality students.

However, some have argued that candidates winning top prizes do not necessarily pursue further education in schools because they are able to secure an income with their talent.

Dr. Mai My Duyen said that formal and serious training can theoretically provide cải lương artists with a solid career foundation. 

 

However, some artists graduating from quality training schools have not been able to make ends meet, she added.

In a related matter, the managing director of IDECAF Theatre, Huynh Anh Tuan, said that audiences should not be forced to buy cai luong tickets for the sake of preserving this type of art when artists cannot even put a quality show together.

Training methods

According to lecturer Xuan Hieu, who has over 50 years of experience as a teacher, it is crucial to change the training method, considering that the cai luong industry today is different from that of many years ago.

“While the training curriculum used in foreign countries is updated every five years, we continue to offer old materials whose context is behind the Industry 4.0 technology,” he said.

People’s Artist Thanh Hai added that more professional artists in the field should be invited to participate in the training process. As they have practical experience, they know what should be fixed to improve the current curriculum and attract students who want to pursue a career in cai luong.

Meritorious Artist Ca Le Hong said that in addition to standardising the curriculum, schools should actively look for students and let them know about the training programme.

However, the requirement that famous artists participating in the teaching process must have a bachelor's or master's degree has concerned experts. As many artists have built their careers via experience handed down through their families, it is difficult for them to have official certificates. VNS

