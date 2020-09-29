Calligraphy exhibition to celebrate Hanoi capital’s 1,010th anniversary

Over 100 calligraphy works are set to go on show to the public at Hanoi's Temple of Literature between October 2-10 to commemorate the 1,010th anniversary of the former imperial citadel of Thang Long, now Hanoi capital.
The exhibition, themed “Thang Long-Hanoi,” and will see the participation of 10 calligraphy clubs from across the capital city, in addition to many clubs from all three of the country’s regions.
The event will provide a space for the community to enjoy and members of the public can view calligraphers writing Nom, the Chinese character-based Vietnamese script.
Visitors will be given the chance to write Nom script themselves, chat with the calligraphers and enjoy an array of interactive activities. VOV
Celebrations for 1010th anniversary of Thang Long - Hanoi planned
A grand ceremony marking the 1010th anniversary of Thang Long - Hanoi will be held at Ly Thai To Garden in the heart of Hanoi on the evening of October 10, according to the municipal People’s Committee.
