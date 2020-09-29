Calligraphy exhibition to celebrate Hanoi capital’s 1,010th anniversary

Over 100 calligraphy works are set to go on show to the public at Hanoi's Temple of Literature between October 2-10 to commemorate the 1,010th anniversary of the former imperial citadel of Thang Long, now Hanoi capital.

The exhibition, themed “Thang Long-Hanoi,” and will see the participation of 10 calligraphy clubs from across the capital city, in addition to many clubs from all three of the country’s regions.

The event will provide a space for the community to enjoy and members of the public can view calligraphers writing Nom, the Chinese character-based Vietnamese script.

Visitors will be given the chance to write Nom script themselves, chat with the calligraphers and enjoy an array of interactive activities. VOV