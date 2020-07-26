Catwalks are bustling again when fashion designers have unveiled new clothes after Covid-19 creeps away.

Catwalks bustling again after Covid-19 creeps away (Photo: SGGP)





After months-long closure because of Covi-19, local fashion designers are going to introduce new collections. Lately, Spring-Summer fashion week for children has wrapped up in White Palace Convention Center, located in the city’s Phu Nhuan District, with the participation of 400 kid models and 12 fashion designers of brand names in the country.

Miss Universe Vietnam 2019 Khanh Van, supermodels Nam Anh and Xuan Lan appeared on the catwalks with kid models in the event. With the theme “ Giac mo cua con” ( My child’s dream), the fashion show has unveiled 12 collections of designers Ada Anh Truong, Kim Chi, Henry KoF, Le Thanh Phuong, Balabala, Anta Vietnam, Three Gun, Guon, Tutupetti, tiNiWorld.

The show organizer said the casting to choose models took place two months ago in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City. Audience were impressed by watching mapping 3D of First Interactive Technology at the show that when models walked in the catwalk, butterflies and flower garden appeared with each step.

The Fall Fashion Week Vietnam 2020 is going to take place in the Central City of Da Nang. Supermodel Xuan Lan, the event organizer, shared this time show will not be only catwalk but it is also a story of clothes collections because the organizer wants to touch audience’s feeling and make them satisfy after attending with the show with the new present technology.

Designer Do Manh Cuong has organized a casting event from July 12 for the show to introduce new brand name SIXDO which will be on October 20. He decided to select 66 models from the age of six to 66. He will sell clothes at average price so that people from all walks of life can buy.

Early July, designer Ivan Tran had held a casting event for his show Ivan Resort 2020 - a starter for the summer 2020 collection which will take place in August. His collection includes 80 designs for adults and children with bright colors.

Designer Cong Tri, Lam Gia Khang, Adrian Anh Tuan also unveiled scores of collections. For instance, Cong Tri introduced his collection Cong Tri Summer Capsule 2020 which reminds of Greek stories of ancient women who want to go out to seek freedom. He is back once again with collection Cong Tri Fall Winter 2020 with sets of photos of supermodel Thanh Hang and singer Ho Ngoc Ha who are in his designs on VOGUE in June.

Before, in end of May, Dakota Johnson was wearing one of dress in the collection Cong Tri Spring Summer 2020 at New York Fashion Week to be present in Jimmy Kimmel Live’s talk show. Supermodel Halima Aden, UNICEF Ambassador, had worn a dress of Cong Tri in Essence magazine this year. Later the dress appeared in a collection in India Vogue.

Last year, Ivan Tran had publicized his collection I don’t care – For cancer children expecting to help unfortunate ill children. During the time, he engaged in meaningful activities such as visits and gifts for cancer children in hospitals. This year, he continued the activities calling for contributions from benefactors. He has given 500 costumes to children from the North to the South.

Additionally, shows children supermodel 2020 and Model Kid Vietnam will take place with the eagerness of audience after a frozen time due to Covid-19. SGGP

Anh Quan

Beauty queens gather for fashion show by designer Hoang Hai A large number of beauty queens took part in a fashion show recently held by renowned designer Hoang Hai to mark the return of the fashion industry in the post COVID-19 period.