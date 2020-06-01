Da Nang Museum to locate at new site

The central city will begin upgrading the old buildings on Bach Dang Street as a new location for the Da Nang Museum in September at a total cost of VND505 billion (US$22 million).

Old buildings dating from 1898 on Bach Dang Street in Da Nang will be a new site for the Da Nang Museum. The city will upgrade and decorate the old buildings in September.

Director of the city’s sport and culture department, Huynh Van Hung told VNS that the buildings on 42-44 Bach Dang Street and 31 Tran Phu Street date back to 1898 and will be redecorated for exhibits, photos and documents related to the culture of Da Nang and the central region.

Hung said the Studiomilou company from Singapore will take charge of decorating the project while preserving the unique original architecture of the old buildings.

He said the new modern items that had built in the interior of the old buildings as well as new buildings will be demolished to preserve the 122-year-old site.

“We respect the entire architecture of the old building during the work. Only damaged and poor structural items will be repaired under the original drawing and plan,” Hung said.

He said the old buildings, which were the city hall during the French Colonial period (1898-1900), and then used as the city municipal administration centre in 1997-2014, are now the last vestiges of the past on Bach Dang Street as the others were destroyed to make way for high-rise hotels and apartments.

Following the plan, a 2,400sq.m public space will be reserved for the community and education, while new buildings will be constructed on the west side to host administration and visitor services.

According to the Da Nang Museum, the new site at 42-44 Bach Dang Street will rearrange displays by applying 3D tech and an audio guide.

It said the new museum will exhibit and store 24,000 items and documents in indoor and outdoor exhibition spaces.

During the decoration period of the old buildings, the city will begin restoring the 1813 Dien Hai Citadel – where the Da Nang Museum was temporarily built in the 1990s – to preserve the old citadel as a National Special Relic site.

A pedestrian area will be built connecting the Dien Hai Citadel, the city’s library, the new 37-storey administrative centre building, the new museum and a section of the Hàn River bank over a total area of 10ha.

Da Nang Museum, which is one of the most visited sites in the city along with the Cham Sculpture Museum and Ngu Hanh Son (Marble Mountains), hosts around 600 visitors each day. VNS

