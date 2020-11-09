Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Central Highlands art of wooden sculptures

10/11/2020    11:42 GMT+7

The Central Highlands is not only known for the rich folk culture but is also home to a thousand-year-old treasure of wooden statues.

The art of sculpting with wood has interested folklorists because it vividly shows this region’s culture of gongs and epics and the rich spiritual life of ethnic groups living there.

Central Highlands art of wooden sculptures
A Ba Na grave roof in Po Yang Village, Kong Chro, Gia Lai Province in 2009. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Central Highlands art of wooden sculptures
For ethnic groups in the Central Highlands, including the Ba Na, Gia Rai, E De and Co Tu, bo ma (abandoning the grave) is the biggest and most cheerful festival which best shows the culture and the high sense of community of the Central Highlands people. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Central Highlands art of wooden sculptures
Artisans carve the statues on the grave. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Central Highlands art of wooden sculptures
A sculptured face of the Gia Rai ethnic group in Cham village, la Grai district in 1986. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Central Highlands art of wooden sculptures
A statue of a Ba Na woman in Dak Gia Village, Ya Hoi Commune, Dak Po District in 1986. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Central Highlands art of wooden sculptures
The grave of the Ba Na in Bong village, Lo Ku commune, KBang District, Gia Lai Province in 2015 (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Central Highlands art of wooden sculptures
A statue of a Ba Na woman in Dak Gia village, Ya Hoi commune, Dak Po district, Gia Lai Province in 2013. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Central Highlands art of wooden sculptures
A statue of a Ba Na woman in Bong village, Lo Ku commune, KBang district, Gia Lai province in 2004. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Central Highlands art of wooden sculptures
Statues of Ba Na men going hunting, Brul village, Cho Long commune, Kong Chro district, Gia Lai province in 1990. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Central Highlands art of wooden sculptures
A statue of a Ba Na man pounding rice in De Nghe Kteh village, Kong Chro, Gia Lai province in 1986.(Photo: VNP/VNA)
 
Central Highlands art of wooden sculptures
Statues of a Gia Rai couple sitting in front of a grave in Kepping village, la Mnong commune, Chu Pah district, Gia Lai province in 2014. (Photo: VNp/VNA)
Central Highlands art of wooden sculptures
A statue reflecting a man playing football, Gia Rai ethnic group, Phum hamlet, la Rsiom commune, Krong Pa district, Gia Lai province in 1986. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Central Highlands art of wooden sculptures
A grave of the Gia Rai in Kepping village, la Mnong commune, Chu Pah district, Gia Lai province in 2006. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Central Highlands art of wooden sculptures
The grave area of the Ba Na ethnic group in Po Yang village, Kong Chro, Gia Lai province in 2015. (Photo: VNp/VNA)
Central Highlands art of wooden sculptures
The Ba Na's bo ma festival in Lo Ku commune, KBang district, Gia Lai province i 2007.(Photo: VNP/VNA)
Central Highlands art of wooden sculptures
A bo ma ceremony of the Gia Rai in Kepping village, ia Mo Nong commune, Chu Pah district, Gia Lai province in 2004. (Photo: VNA)
Central Highlands art of wooden sculptures
Drinking ruou can (a fermented rice wine that is drunk out of a jar through pipes) in a bo ma ceremony of the Gia Rai in Chep village, Ayun commune, Chu Se district, Gia Lai province in 2011. (Photo: VNP/VNA)

VNP/VNA

Carving wooden sculptures is a special folk art of ethnic groups such as the Co Tu, Ede, Ba Na, and Jarai of the Central Highlands.

