27/07/2020 14:51:19 (GMT +7)
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Chairman takes control of team matters at HCM City

27/07/2020    13:46 GMT+7

It’s all change at V.League 1 HCM City team following the announcement that South Korean coach Chung Hae-seong will be replaced.

Chairman takes control of team matters at HCM City
Chairman Nguyen Huu Thang will temporarily replace South Korean coach Chung Hae-seong to lead HCM City. – Photo laodong.vn

Coach Chung offered his resignation following their three nil loss to Hanoi FC on Friday. He was offered a role as technical director, but instead expressed his wish to leave the club.

HCMC also suffered an embarrassing defeat to newly promoted Hong Linh Ha Tinh.

Chairman Nguyen Huu Thang will take charge of the first team until a replacement coach is confirmed. He has told fans a new coach will be appointed within the next 30 days. Ailton dos Santos Silva, 53, from Brazil is expected to take up the position next month.

After Vu Tien Thanh of Sai Gon, Thang became the second person in the V.League 1 to act as both president and coach of a club.

Charm of Thang

Although club chairman, Thang is no stranger to team affairs.

Thirteen years ago, he was appointed as the temporary coach of Song Lam Nghe An (SLNA). Before taking the leading role of Nghe An team, Thang had nearly two years as assistant for coach Nguyen Thanh Vinh and replaced Vinh to lead SLNA at the JVC Cup 2003.

In the pre-Southeast Asian Games 22 football tournament in 2003, Thang led a junior SLNA squad to the final where they defeated Perak 2-1.

“When Thang was playing football, he was a true man,” said commentator Vu Quang Huy.

“The way Thang lead SLNA at the JVC Cup 2003 was the same, because of his confidence and bravery. Bravery was the most important factor for Thang to be successful when he replaced Vinh.

“Thang dared to put his trust in young players like Le Cong Vinh and Phan Nhu Thuat and received satisfactory results."

In 2009, Thang returned to the role of “stuntman” in coaching. The appearance of Thang helped Hanoi suddenly come to life, breaking through strongly to finish in the top four of the V.League 1 2009.

 

Huy added: "The success of Hanoi in the national premier league proved the saying of changing leaders led to changed situations.

“At that time, Hanoi’s achievements were bad, the morale of the players was low. The appearance of Thang changed the face of the team. In Hanoi, Thang did the most important thing and revitalised the spirit of the players.”

Coming back

The last appearance of Thang on the touchline was three years ago when he led the U22 national team to the SEA Games 29.

He will return to the role when replacing coach Chung to lead HCM City. Compared to two previous times, this is more special as he is still the chairman.

“I am not surprised by the decision of HCM City,” said Huy.

“In this context, replacing the head coach is not a simple thing. HCM City need people who have enough factors to stabilise the club. Thang is more than suitable because he is working with the team and he is high-class and a knowledgeable coach.”

“In the future, I believe Thang will do well. For the past two years, he has not been a coach, but he still updates and acquires new football knowledge.”

HCM City currently sit in fifth place with 17 points after 11 matches. They still have the opportunity to compete in the top of the tournament this season, thereby creating an advantage when entering the play-off round.

Ailton dos Santos Silva, 53, from Brazil is expected to take up the position of head coach. He led Chiangrai United to win the Thai League 1 2019 and won the best coach of the 2019 season of Thai football.

Silva’s strong point is to use the 3-5-2 formation playing very attacking football.  Coach Silva is expected to be in HCM City in mid-August and will lead the team after 14-days quarantine.  VNS

AFC website praises Ho Chi Minh City FC squad

AFC website praises Ho Chi Minh City FC squad

  The official website of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has published an article titled “HCM City’s Tran Phi Son eyeing V.League and AFC Cup success” with the piece featuring an interview with the talented winger

 
 

