Challenge Vietnam triathlon cancelled due to coronavirus

 
 
22/04/2020    15:10 GMT+7

Challenge Vietnam 2020 has been cancelled, according to organisers.

Athletes compete in Challenge Vietnam in 2019. Photo webthethao.vn

The triathlon was set to be held on September 13 in Nha Trang City, Khánh Hòa Province, however, the third edition of the race has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It will return in 2021 on March 14.

 

Challenge Vietnam is the third triathlon to have suffered this fate following the Techcombank IRONMAN 70.3 in Đà Nẵng and TRI-Factor Vietnam in Vũng Tàu.

The date change for Challenge Vietnam makes 2021 a busy year for triathletes.

After the Nha Trang event in March, they will join the TRI-Factor in April and the Techcombank IRONMAN in May. VNS

 
 

