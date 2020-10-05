Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Cham Museum introduces 3D experience

05/10/2020    15:29 GMT+7

The tourism promotion centre in Da Nang has piloted a 3D experience for tourists visiting the Chàm Sculpture Museum – one of the most popular destinations in the city – to boost tourism after the turn of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cham Museum introduces 3D experience
A banner of the 3D experience introduced at the Cham Sculpture Museum – one of the most popular destinations in the city – as a new option for tourists exploring the museum. Photo courtesy of Da Nang Tourism promotion centre

The centre said all artefacts and exhibits in the four main rooms – Tra Kieu, My Son, Dong Duong and Mam tower – were scanned to allow visitors to explore the museum in Vietnamese and English.

In 2014, the museum put into operation an audio guide for tourists in 14 languages via smartphones.

The museum, situated on the west bank of the Han River, was built in late 1915 with a big contribution from Henri Parmentier, a prominent archaeologist. In mid-1919, he published the first catalogue of the museum, marking its inaugural ceremony.

It preserves and display thousands of artefacts and sandstone statues found at many Cham towers and excavations from the Sa Huynh Culture (between 2,500 and 3,000 years old) in the central region.

Cham Museum introduces 3D experience
A view of Cham Sculpture Museum of Da Nang. Audio and 3D scanning options are available for tourists visiting the site. VNS Photo Cong Thanh
 

Many ceramic fragments, sandstones and bricks that were excavated at the 1,000-year-old Cham tower site in Da Nang are on display at the museum.

In 2017, the museum and the Southeast Asian Art Academic Programme, School of Oriental and African Studies, University of London, launched the English-language book, titled Vibrancy in Stone – Masterpieces of the Đà Nẵng Museum of Chăm Sculpture, providing a collection of high-quality photographs highlighting the museum’s attractions to mark its 100th anniversary.

The museum hosts around 200,000 visitors annually.  VNS

Exhibits at Cham Sculpture Museum on 100th anniversary

Exhibits at Cham Sculpture Museum on 100th anniversary

The Museum of Cham Sculpture in the central city of Da Nang has held a celebration to mark its 100th anniversary.

100-year-old Da Nang Museum of Cham Sculpture

100-year-old Da Nang Museum of Cham Sculpture

With a history of 100 years of formation and development (1919-2019), the Da Nang Museum of Cham Sculpture, with its cultural and heritage values, has become an attractive destination, the pride of the people in Da Nang.


100-year-old Da Nang Museum of Cham Sculpture

 
 

