Cheap PC games to while away the hours during the COVID-19 pandemic

Are you a fan of video games but struggling for cash right now? Is your PC or laptop unable to play graphic intensive game? Fear not, here’s a list of the best games out there for only VNĐ120,000.

Undertale

Anyone who has some knowledge of the indie gaming scene must have heard of Undertale. It follows an adventure of a child who found themselves lost in a world of monsters, and must find a way back to their own world. On their journey the child encounters a cast of colourful, memorable monster characters, which the player can engage in combat with, or befriend by getting to know them better.

FTL: Faster than Light

FTL is a space exploration game. You control a crew on a spaceship travelling the galaxy defeating evil forces. Your spaceship can be upgraded with a wide variety of weapons, parts and crew members.

STAR WARS®: Knights of the Old Republic™ I & II

STAR WARS®: Knights of the Old Republic™ I & II are role playing games set in the Star Wars universe, made in 2003 and 2004. In both games the player controls a Jedi as they travel around the galaxy, meeting a rich cast of memorable characters and companions filled with deep backstories and motivations, as well as immerse themselves in the lore-rich world of Star Wars.

To the Moon & Finding Paradise

To the Moon and its sequel Finding Paradise are interactive storytelling and adventure games, following two doctors who operate a machine that can alter a dying person’s memory to fulfil their last wish. Players would travel into the dying person mind to find out more about their past, struggles and dreams.

Thomas was Alone

In Thomas was Alone, players guide a number of squares and rectangles through numerous platforming challenges. The wonderful soundtrack combined with the soothing narrative gives each square its own unique personality, making their journey all the more captivating. VNS

VNS