04/06/2020 11:13:19 (GMT +7)
Chess masters to compete in Bac Giang Province

 
 
04/06/2020    10:07 GMT+7

The National Team Chess Championship will be held in Bac Giang Province on June 5-15.

Chess masters to compete in Bac Giang Province

Athletes compete at the 2019 National Team Chess Championship in HCM City. — Photo vietnamchess.vn

More than 300 athletes who are the best masters of 17 cities and provinces will take part in the tournament which is known as the TPBank Cup.

They will compete in four categories of standard, rapid and blitz chess for men’s and women’s teams and mixed doubles.

HCM City, Hanoi, Thua Thien-Hue and the hosts are title favourites in this competition.

Athletes ranked in the top 32 will secure their berths at the 2021 National Chess Championship.

 

Later on, the National Junior Chess Championship will be held on July 22 to August 2 in Ba Ria-Vung Tau Province.

Athletes will vie for 128 sets of medals in eight age groups ranging from U6 to U20 for boys and girls.

Masters who rank in top 20 of this tournament will win their slots at the National Best Junior Chess Championship which will be organised in Quang Ninh Province on August 20-31. Competitors who won international medals in 2019 and 2020 will automatically earn berths to compete here.  VNS

