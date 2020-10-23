Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Children and adolescents invited to join “Green Video Challenge” by UNICEF

23/10/2020    12:07 GMT+7

Children, adolescents and young people living in Vietnam, aged between 8 and 18, have been invited to take part in a “green challenge” organised by UNICEF and partners.

Children and adolescents invited to join “Green Video Challenge” by UNICEF
“1-Minute Green Video Challenge” aims to increase awareness of children, adolescents and young people, and support them to raise their voice, develop innovative solutions and take action on issues related to environment and climate change.

Entitled “1-Minute Green Video Challenge”, the social media campaign aims to increase awareness of children, adolescents and young people, and support them to raise their voice, develop innovative solutions and take action on issues related to environment and climate change.

The video challenge, which is supported by the winner of The Voice 2017, singer Ali Hoang Duong, is part of activities to celebrate World Children’s Day in Vietnam, with the theme Reimagine a Greener and Cleaner Vietnam for every child.

To join the challenge, which lasts for four weeks, from October 20 to November 18, participants need to make a 1-minute video to address environmental pollution in Vietnam and/or the impacts of climate change, then share the video on the UNICEF Facebook Group ‘1-minute green’ video challenge.

Every week, UNICEF video experts and organisers will select the three best videos shared on UNICEF Facebook Group – 1-Minute Green video challenge to vote on the UNICEF Facebook Fanpage. The video with the highest engagement will receive a VND1-million gift. The other two best videos will receive VND500,000 each.

At the end of the video challenge, UNICEF will announce three videos to receive a special gift worth VND8 million each.

 

In addition, a gift set worth VND2 million will be granted to four people who have the highest engagements in the UNICEF Facebook Group ‘1-minute green’.

The best videos will be broadcast on national television on World Children's Day on November 20.

For more detailed information on the challenge, please visit https://uni.cf/2HeNeNB. VNS

UNICEF introduces Vietnamese animation about climate change

UNICEF introduces Vietnamese animation about climate change

An animation addressing climate change, based on a story of a Vietnamese student in Hanoi, has been introduced by The United Nations Children's Fund (UNCEF) in Vietnam.

Vietnam leads in digital transformation in education: UNICEF

Vietnam leads in digital transformation in education: UNICEF

Rana Flowers, Chief Representative of UNICEF in Vietnam, said Vietnam is leading other countries in digital transformation in the education sector.

 
 

Sa Pa to host Korean Cultural Day
Sa Pa to host Korean Cultural Day
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  2 giờ trước 

The South Korean Cultural Centre and the Lao Cai Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism will hold Korean Culture Day in Sa Pa Town on Saturday.

Senior and U22 national football teams set to gather in November and December
Senior and U22 national football teams set to gather in November and December
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20 giờ trước 

The Vietnamese men’s senior football team are to be joined by the national U22 side as both teams take part in training camps during the remainder of the year in preparation for upcoming international tournaments ahead in 2021.

Veteran actor’s drama troupe opens
Veteran actor’s drama troupe opens
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  22/10/2020 

The new drama troupe Sen Viet, composed of 25 young actors, has opened in HCM City. 

Both championship and relegation races heat up in V.League
Both championship and relegation races heat up in V.League
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20 giờ trước 

The doors are still wide open to both Groups A and B as both the title race and the fight to escape relegation are heating up after matchday 3 of V.League’s second phase.

ASEAN 2020: Exhibition on ASEAN traditional costumes opens in Hanoi
ASEAN 2020: Exhibition on ASEAN traditional costumes opens in Hanoi
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  22/10/2020 

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, in collaboration with embassies of ASEAN countries in Vietnam, held an exhibition of ASEAN traditional costumes in Hanoi on October 21. 

V.League: Hanoi and Quang Ninh Coal in title race
V.League: Hanoi and Quang Ninh Coal in title race
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  22/10/2020 

Both defending champions Hanoi FC and Quang Ninh Coal FC earned important wins during the third matchday matches of the V.League 2020’s second phase, thus lifting themselves up in the table for a title race with other heavyweights.

Thai Thi Hoa showcases Vietnamese landscapes at Miss Earth 2020
Thai Thi Hoa showcases Vietnamese landscapes at Miss Earth 2020
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  22/10/2020 

Thai Thi Hoa, the Vietnamese representative at Miss Earth 2020, has unveiled a self-introduction clip aimed at promoting the country’s natural beauty among an international audience.

Hanoi, HCM City host science film festival
Hanoi, HCM City host science film festival
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21/10/2020 

High school students in Hanoi and HCM City will have the chance to watch short science films and experience science experiments at weekends. 

Traditional costumes of ASEAN members to be showcased in Hanoi
Traditional costumes of ASEAN members to be showcased in Hanoi
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20/10/2020 

A show featuring a range of traditional costumes from ASEAN member states will be held from October 12 to October 18 at the Vietnam National Museum of History in Hanoi.

Pop star Truong’s online concert highlights famous songs in late 90s
Pop star Truong’s online concert highlights famous songs in late 90s
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20/10/2020 

Pop star Lam Truong of HCM City, known as Pop Prince in the 1990s, will sing during a livestream concert on YouTube to celebrate his 25-year career.

Beauty of life on exhibit at San Art
Beauty of life on exhibit at San Art
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  19/10/2020 

A new exhibition featuring the latest works by a group of Vietnamese and foreign artists is on display at San Art, a non-profit fine arts organisation, in HCM City. 

French-era railway headquarters in HCM City needs preservation
French-era railway headquarters in HCM City needs preservation
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  19/10/2020 

Many experts agree that the 20th-century building in downtown HCM City serving as the headquarters of the Sai Gon Railway Company on 136 Ham Nghi Street needs to be preserved.

Two fashion weeks targeting Vietnamese brands to open in HCM City
Two fashion weeks targeting Vietnamese brands to open in HCM City
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  19/10/2020 

More than 200 fashion models and kid models will strut the catwalk in two fashion events in HCM City this month. 

Exhibition featuring beauty of ASEAN nations and people to open in Lam Dong
Exhibition featuring beauty of ASEAN nations and people to open in Lam Dong
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  19/10/2020 

Photos, feature films and documentaries by people from Southeast Asian countries that reflect environmental issues and the beauty of the countries and people within the region will be on display

Outdoor photo exhibition on tuong opens
Outdoor photo exhibition on tuong opens
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  19/10/2020 

A photo exhibition featuring tuong or hat boi (classical drama), a Vietnamese traditional theatre originating in the 12th century, has opened on HCM City’s Nguyen Hue Pedestrian Street in District 1.

Young musician eyes Hollywood dream
Young musician eyes Hollywood dream
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  19/10/2020 

The American Dream that Hollywood beams to the world features quite materialistic goals: a suburban home with a two-car garage and your salary in the six-digit range.

Time-honoured craft of gold laminating in Kieu Ky village
Time-honoured craft of gold laminating in Kieu Ky village
YOUR VIETNAMicon  18/10/2020 

The craft of gold laminating in Kieu Ky village, Gia Lam district, Hanoi has seen around 400 years of history. 

Hanoi international marathon to welcome 'new normal'
Hanoi international marathon to welcome 'new normal'
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  17/10/2020 

Thousands of runners from across the world will participate in the VPBank Hanoi Marathon ASEAN 2020 (VPHM) on October 18.

Photos depicting amputees win UN contest
Photos depicting amputees win UN contest
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  17/10/2020 

A touching photo featuring a man who has had his leg amputated playing football with his son has won the UN75 photo contest “The Future I Want” organised by the UN in Vietnam.

Hanoi FC grind out HAGL to put pressure on leaders Viettel
Hanoi FC grind out HAGL to put pressure on leaders Viettel
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  17/10/2020 

Reigning champions Hanoi FC cruised to a resounding 4-0 away win over Hoang Anh Gia Lai (HAGL) on October 15, sending them to third on the V.League 1 table, just two points behind leaders Viettel FC and one adrift of second-placed Saigon FC.

