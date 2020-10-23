Children and adolescents invited to join “Green Video Challenge” by UNICEF

Children, adolescents and young people living in Vietnam, aged between 8 and 18, have been invited to take part in a “green challenge” organised by UNICEF and partners.

Entitled “1-Minute Green Video Challenge”, the social media campaign aims to increase awareness of children, adolescents and young people, and support them to raise their voice, develop innovative solutions and take action on issues related to environment and climate change.

The video challenge, which is supported by the winner of The Voice 2017, singer Ali Hoang Duong, is part of activities to celebrate World Children’s Day in Vietnam, with the theme Reimagine a Greener and Cleaner Vietnam for every child.

To join the challenge, which lasts for four weeks, from October 20 to November 18, participants need to make a 1-minute video to address environmental pollution in Vietnam and/or the impacts of climate change, then share the video on the UNICEF Facebook Group ‘1-minute green’ video challenge.

Every week, UNICEF video experts and organisers will select the three best videos shared on UNICEF Facebook Group – 1-Minute Green video challenge to vote on the UNICEF Facebook Fanpage. The video with the highest engagement will receive a VND1-million gift. The other two best videos will receive VND500,000 each.

At the end of the video challenge, UNICEF will announce three videos to receive a special gift worth VND8 million each.

In addition, a gift set worth VND2 million will be granted to four people who have the highest engagements in the UNICEF Facebook Group ‘1-minute green’.

The best videos will be broadcast on national television on World Children's Day on November 20.

For more detailed information on the challenge, please visit https://uni.cf/2HeNeNB. VNS

