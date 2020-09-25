Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
27/09/2020 00:06:08 (GMT +7)
Children's fashion show celebrates Mid-Autumn Full Moon Festival

26/09/2020    17:02 GMT+7

Top fashion models Thanh Hang and Lan Khue will perform on the catwalk along with children to open a fashion show for kids called the Pink Garden Show in HCM City on Saturday

 (September 26) to celebrate the Mid-autumn Full Moon Festival, which begins on October 1 (the fifteen day of the eighth lunar month). 

Child models from the Pinkids Fashion Club will wear special designs made from fresh flowers and leaves and plant roots at the Pink Garden Show. On the catwalk, they will also wear clothes made of high-quality materials at reasonable prices. — Photo courtesy of the producer

The models will wear clothing from eight recent collections for parents and kids created by domestic fashion houses and designers, including young designers Tung Vu, Phan Quoc An and Phuong Ho. 

Child models from the Pinkids Fashion Club will wear clothing made of high-quality materials at reasonable prices. They will also wear special designs made from fresh flowers and leaves, and plant roots.  

Highlighted performances will be staged by child models Khanh An, Tin Tam and Minh Thu. 

“The Pink Garden Show aims to bring the children's fashion industry closer to Vietnamese parents and their children,” said the event’s producer Nguyen Hung Phuc.

 

Phuc and his partners organised the Asian Kids Fashion Week 2020 in HCM City last year. The event attracted more than 100 children and teenagers from Vietnam, Thailand, Myanmar, South Korean and the Philippines. The models wore clothing created by Vietnamese and foreign designers, such as Thuan Viet and Ha Nhat Tien of HCM City, Amos Ananda Yeo of Singapore and Hanboknam of South Korea.   

The Pink Garden Show will also feature special performances by famous artists such as Meritorious Artist Thanh Loc, theatre actress Le Khanh, and pop singer Pham Quynh Anh. 

“The moon is becoming full and the Mid-Autumn Festival is closely approaching every corner. We hope our show will light up the city and its children during the festival,” said Phuc, adding that he wanted the show to be a "party of fashion, music and theatre". 

The Pink Garden Show will begin at 3pm at the Thao Dien Village on 197/1 Nguyen Van Huong Street, Thao Dien Ward, in District 2.  VNS 

