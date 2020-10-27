Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
27/10/2020 15:15:35 (GMT +7)
Go
 
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Chopard luxury watch features images of Hanoi’s Old Quarter

27/10/2020    13:08 GMT+7

Chopard, a luxury watch brand from Switzerland, has chosen Vietnamese haute-lacquer house Hanoia to design three unique models based on Hanoi.

Images of Dong Ho folk woodcut paintings, Hanoi's Old Quarter, and Thap Rua (Turtle Tower) appear on these limited versions specifically for the Vietnamese market.
Images of Dong Ho folk woodcut paintings, Hanoi's Old Quarter, and Thap Rua (Turtle Tower) appear on these limited versions specifically for the Vietnamese market.

The limited editions are set to go on sale exclusively for the Vietnamese market to mark the 1010th anniversary of Thang Long – Hanoi, according to Hanoia.

The production of the watches is part of a co-operation project between Hanoia and the world’s leading luxury watch brand, aiming to elevate Vietnamese lacquer to new heights.

 

The making of the models will see Vietnamese version LUC XP Urushi be a combination of both East and West cultures, the Swiss watchmaking industry, and Japanese Urushi lacquer quintessence, as well as featuring the outstanding design initiatives of craftsmen from Hanoia.

Images of Dong Ho folk woodcut paintings, Hanoi's Old Quarter, and Thap Rua, also known as Turtle Tower, will appear on these limited versions specifically for the Vietnamese market.

A representative of Hanoia stated that in order to meet the stringent standards regarding quality and aesthetics set by the leading Swiss luxury watchmaker, Hanoia’s designers have refined their creative ideas based on their knowledge of the luxury watchmaking industry. In addition to utilising Japanese Urushi lacquer know-how, the co-operative project has helped to introduce and elevate traditional Vietnamese handicraft and lacquer to the world.VOV

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnam to start countdown to 31st SEA Games in November
Vietnam to start countdown to 31st SEA Games in November
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  7 giờ trước 

A countdown ceremony will be held on November 15 in Hanoi in order to mark the country hosting the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) and the 11th ASEAN Para Games in 2021.

Halloween atmosphere floods Hanoi street
Halloween atmosphere floods Hanoi street
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  19 giờ trước 

A variety of spooky toys are being sold on Hang Ma Street in Hanoi as Halloween draws close.

Entertainment News on October 26 -November 1
Entertainment News on October 26 -November 1
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20 giờ trước 

MUSIC & PERFORMANCES

Ethnic people preserve indigenous culture in northern Vietnam
Ethnic people preserve indigenous culture in northern Vietnam
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  22 giờ trước 

Schools throughout Muong Lo district in the northern mountainous province of Yen Bai have recently implemented a number of measures in an effort to maintain the area’s traditional culture for younger generations.

Craftsmen preserve traditional embroidery village
Craftsmen preserve traditional embroidery village
FEATUREicon  21 giờ trước 

In the feudal time, Dong Cuu village in Hanoi’s suburban Thuong Tin district was famous for its embroidery profession. 

Vietnam not to join French football tournament
Vietnam not to join French football tournament
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  26/10/2020 

The Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) has refused to allow the U22 team to take part in the Toulon Tournament in France.

Ninety-year-old painter's first exhibition opens in capital
Ninety-year-old painter's first exhibition opens in capital
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  26/10/2020 

An exhibition featuring more than 30 artworks by 90-year-old painter Nguyen Thi Mong Bich is being held at the French Cultural Centre, L’Espace, in Hanoi.

Vietnam Institute for Arts Education launched
Vietnam Institute for Arts Education launched
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  26/10/2020 

Vietnam Institute for Arts Education (VIA Education) has made its debut in HCM City with a target to build a sustainable, vibrant, active and inspiring arts community that seeks to develop optimal standards in arts  and creative education in Vietnam.

Portraits of Vietnam's well-known artists on display
Portraits of Vietnam's well-known artists on display
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  26/10/2020 

A collection of portraits of 51 well-known 20th century Vietnamese artists and intellectuals will be on display at Mai House Saigon on October 28.

Epizode festival postponed
Epizode festival postponed
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  26/10/2020 

The organisers of Epizode have announced the fifth edition of the underground dance music festival has been postponed until late 2021, with the same lineup of acts set to perform next year.

Vietnamese heritage recognised by UNESCO
Vietnamese heritage recognised by UNESCO
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  26/10/2020 

Preserving heritage is now the top priority of UNESCO and countries having globally-recognised heritage, including Vietnam.

Aerial Photography Awards 2020 honours local photographers
Aerial Photography Awards 2020 honours local photographers
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  26/10/2020 

The organisers of the Aerial Photography Awards 2020 have unveiled a number of stunning winning images, including several artworks submitted by Vietnamese photographers.

Com - the flavour of autumn
Com - the flavour of autumn
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  25/10/2020 

Autumn has arrived in Hanoi with gentle breezes tenderly penetrating street corners, replacing the summer heat and scattering bunches of yellow leaves on the pavements.

Delicious fish noodle soup in Kien Giang
Delicious fish noodle soup in Kien Giang
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  25/10/2020 

A fish noodle soup from the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang offers diners an interesting culinary delight as it has a taste different from counterparts in Khanh Hoa, An Giang and Soc Trang provinces.

Visitors flock to Sa Pa to join Korean Culture Day
Visitors flock to Sa Pa to join Korean Culture Day
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  25/10/2020 

Thousands of tourists were present in Sa Pa town, the northwestern mountainous province of Lao Cai on October 24 to attend Korean Culture Day.

Veteran theatre artists nominated for 2020 Mai Vang Awards
Veteran theatre artists nominated for 2020 Mai Vang Awards
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  25/10/2020 

For the first time, veteran theatre artists are on a par with young actors at the 2020 Mai Vang (Golden Apricot) Awards, one of the country’s most prestigious art awards presented by Nguoi Lao Dong (The Labourer) newspaper in HCM City.

Veteran singers make strong comebacks
Veteran singers make strong comebacks
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  25/10/2020 

Vietnamese music is bouncing back with many products by veteran and young singers after an inactive period due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Artist inlays folk paintings with gold to give contemporary edge
Artist inlays folk paintings with gold to give contemporary edge
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  24/10/2020 

Contemporary artist Bui Thanh Tam is displaying his collection of paintings inspired by folk paintings of the Kim Hoang, Dong Ho and Hang Trong movements and religious works created by ethnic groups.

Finishing second would be a failure for Hanoi
Finishing second would be a failure for Hanoi
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  24/10/2020 

Hanoi are unbeaten in nine matches and since the second leg of the season kicked off, the capital side have surged up the rankings to second place, only two points behind Viettel.

Italian poet Laura Garavaglia: Vietnam is my dream
Italian poet Laura Garavaglia: Vietnam is my dream
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  24/10/2020 

The love for Vietnam of Italian poet Laura Garavaglia, President of the House of Poems in Como, has brought her the idea of translating and publishing Vietnamese poems in Italy.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 