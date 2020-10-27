Chopard luxury watch features images of Hanoi’s Old Quarter

Chopard, a luxury watch brand from Switzerland, has chosen Vietnamese haute-lacquer house Hanoia to design three unique models based on Hanoi.

Images of Dong Ho folk woodcut paintings, Hanoi's Old Quarter, and Thap Rua (Turtle Tower) appear on these limited versions specifically for the Vietnamese market.

The limited editions are set to go on sale exclusively for the Vietnamese market to mark the 1010th anniversary of Thang Long – Hanoi, according to Hanoia.

The production of the watches is part of a co-operation project between Hanoia and the world’s leading luxury watch brand, aiming to elevate Vietnamese lacquer to new heights.

The making of the models will see Vietnamese version LUC XP Urushi be a combination of both East and West cultures, the Swiss watchmaking industry, and Japanese Urushi lacquer quintessence, as well as featuring the outstanding design initiatives of craftsmen from Hanoia.

A representative of Hanoia stated that in order to meet the stringent standards regarding quality and aesthetics set by the leading Swiss luxury watchmaker, Hanoia’s designers have refined their creative ideas based on their knowledge of the luxury watchmaking industry. In addition to utilising Japanese Urushi lacquer know-how, the co-operative project has helped to introduce and elevate traditional Vietnamese handicraft and lacquer to the world.VOV