Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
01/06/2020 21:28:12 (GMT +7)
Go
 
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Choreographer Tuyet Minh: I want to create ballets imbued with VN identities

 
 
01/06/2020    21:22 GMT+7

Meritorious Artist Tuyet Minh once shared that she wanted to adapt Vietnamese classic literary works via the language of ballet.

Choreographer Tuyet Minh: I want to create ballets imbued with VN identities
Choreographer Tuyet Minh aspires to express the value of “human behaviour” that Nguyen Du conveyed in the “Tale of Kieu”.

Following the ballet “My”, which was based on the short story “Vo chong A Phu” (A Phu Couple), Tuyet Minh began to choreograph the ballet “Kieu”, a play that promises to bring many interesting aspects to audiences. The ballet is a blend of western cultural standards and the beauty of Asian language, music and culture.

Challenges and faith

Could you share with us about the ballet “Kieu”?

A: When I began to adapt the masterpiece “Tale of Kieu” for the ballet stage, I placed myself firmly in the world of modern literature and the spirit of proactively enriching this lyrical poem through the body language of dance. I wanted to bring about a different feeling to the work but not too different from the “nature” of the great poet Nguyen Du’s original with an essential awareness of “moral standards and life”.

“Tale of Kieu” is a poem that reflects many aspects of real life, such as humanity, filial piety, the freedom of love, good and evil, and the law of cause and effect. Which aspect will feature in the ballet “Kieu”? And why?

A: When I began to plan the ballet, I filtered out the aspects that body language can show best. Many experts were quite worried about “Tale of Kieu” because this masterpiece is too broad in terms of its poetic and linguistic art. However, I believe that the dance will not disappoint audiences as it creates a poetic and lyrical space and features typical characteristics of Thuy Kieu, Dam Tien, Kim Trong, Tu Ba, So Khanh, Thuc Sinh, Hoan Thu, Tu Hai and Giac Duyen Buddist devotion. The play is expected to portray Nguyen Du’s thoughts in their relationship with joy, wrath, sadness, happiness, love, hate and desire, so that audiences ponder on their own spiritual life and hold and cherish their destiny at present.

I aspire to fully express the value of “human behaviour” that Nguyen Du conveyed in the “Tale of Kieu”; therefore, the ballet will not describe the 15 years of Kieu’s wandering. I want Nguyen Du’s thoughts to be shown through Kieu’s three meetings with Dam Tien’s wrath and the play shall revolve around scenes with Kieu playing a kind of four-stringed fiddle four times. The fiddle’s sound is in he language of mood: sometimes whispering and earnest, sometimes sobbing and burning, and sometimes heart-rending. Audiences can sympathise with the intense sentimental heart of Kieu in particular and Vietnamese women in general, who always desire to find happiness, as well as the great poet Nguyen Du’s innermost feelings regarding the intricate society with the many injustices at that time.

The “Tale of Kieu” is a masterpiece that has been exploited on many art stages. However, how will an artwork imbued with Vietnamese culture be adapted to blend with an art form originated from western countries such as ballet?

A: With ballet, I initially formed a seamless style of dance language, while actresses had to perform on hard-toed shoes and actors had to show basic techniques of European classical ballet. It means that technical and skill criteria must meet the rules of the ballet art. On the other hand, in order to express the Vietnamese soul and feature its characteristic traits, artists must thoroughly grasp Eastern culture as well as the personality, spirit and cultural identity of the Vietnamese people. Therefore, each dance move should be distilled and creative so that they can convey the spirit of the performance. For choreography, if the choreographers have no experience in staging great plays, they will easily fall into decorative dance that cannot feature the characteristic characters and highlight the play’s spirit. The biggest challenge is the combination between both ballet and traditional dance and culture imbued with Vietnamese identity.

 
Choreographer Tuyet Minh: I want to create ballets imbued with VN identities
Choreographer, Meritorious Artist Tuyet Minh.

Towards simplicity

I remember Tuyet Minh paid much attention to topics related to history and Vietnamese culture. You previously staged a play based on the literary work entitled “A Phu Couple” and now also the ballet “Kieu”. Why do you have a great passion for stories imbued with Vietnamese cultural identity?

A: In 2003-2004, I began to choreograph big plays with Carmen and Don Quyxote. Right after that, I found the path of developing plays imbued with the Vietnamese cultural identity that I would pursue in my career. We can restage different versions of the world’s classical ballets; however, we are still quite far behind many foreign countries because of their full investment in terms of human resources, funding and their standard of style and sophistication. I always work and create towards simplicity because I love Vietnam’s literary and artistic works as well as its simple thinking and feeling. I realised that audiences only love the arts if they understand them. Thus, my creative style is based on how to express both the most complicated and standard things in the simplest way. I believe that all Vietnamese audiences, old or young, professional and non-professional, can understand and feel the enthusiasm and positive energy that we convey via the artists and pass this on to audiences.

Foreign audiences are so accustomed to the standards of classical ballet; therefore, I think they will want to enjoy the uniqueness of Vietnamese ballet,with its music, dancing style, costumes and Asian culture and its own way of thinking and depth of soul. I believe that they then will find empathy because humanity is always the most effective bridge connecting hearts, regardless of continent, skin colour and religion. The “Tale of Kieu” has moved beyond the borders of Vietnam as it has been translated into many languages around the world.

Thank you very much for the interview! 

Nhan Dan

Vietnam’s masterpiece ‘Tale of Kieu’ to be adapted for ballet stage for the first time

Vietnam’s masterpiece ‘Tale of Kieu’ to be adapted for ballet stage for the first time

The Ho Chi Minh City Ballet, Symphony Orchestra and Opera (HBSO) is creating a new ballet based on Vietnam’s 18th century poetic masterpiece ‘Tale of Kieu’, marking the first time the masterpiece has been adapted to ballet stage.

Artist debuts new work at dance festival

Artist debuts new work at dance festival

Choreographer Vu Ngoc Khai will present a new show entitled Đáy Giếng (Into The Well) on June 28 in Hanoi. Khai currently works at the Konzert Theatre Bern, Switzerland.

 
 

Other News

.
Images of playful children on stone plateau in Ha Giang
Images of playful children on stone plateau in Ha Giang
PHOTOSicon  5 giờ trước 

Whilst cheerful children tend to be the centre of attention for many photographers, a range of elegant pictures can be snapped to preserve precious childhood memories.

Hanoi FC into quarter-finals of National Cup 2020
Hanoi FC into quarter-finals of National Cup 2020
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  6 giờ trước 

A total of eight football clubs have made it into the quarter-finals of the National Cup 2020, including V.League 1 champion’s Hanoi FC, 

Russia’s State Museum of Oriental Art organises Vietnam Week
Russia’s State Museum of Oriental Art organises Vietnam Week
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  7 giờ trước 

The State Museum of Oriental Art of Russia organised a Vietnam Week from May 25-31 on its Instagram page to introduce the most typical among objects displayed at its Vietnam Space.

Musician sets national record for largest collection of children songs
Musician sets national record for largest collection of children songs
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  7 giờ trước 

Musician Nguyen Van Chung received a certificate recognizing his largest number of 300 children songs from the Vietnam Book of Records (Vietkings).

HCMC Ballet, Symphony Orchestra and Opera returns with the world’s most popular symphony
HCMC Ballet, Symphony Orchestra and Opera returns with the world’s most popular symphony
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  8 giờ trước 

Among the best possible news is that the HCMC Ballet, Symphony Orchestra and Opera (HBSO) is resuming concerts from June 13.

Da Nang Museum to locate at new site
Da Nang Museum to locate at new site
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  9 giờ trước 

The central city will begin upgrading the old buildings on Bach Dang Street as a new location for the Da Nang Museum in September at a total cost of VND505 billion (US$22 million).

Hanoi Youth Theatre launches art project for children
Hanoi Youth Theatre launches art project for children
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  10 giờ trước 

A series of musical and theatrical plays that aim to offer exciting and educational experiences to children this summer and for International Children’s Day has been launched by Tuoi Tre (Youth) Theatre in collaboration with Vietjet.

HCM City cai luong theatres returns after COVID-19
HCM City cai luong theatres returns after COVID-19
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  10 giờ trước 

HCM City’s leading cai luong (reformed opera) theatres are planning to introduce quality shows after closing for a long period due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Entertainment Events in Hanoi &amp; HCM City on June 1-7
Entertainment Events in Hanoi & HCM City on June 1-7
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  11 giờ trước 

MUSIC & PERFORMANCES

Vietnam Mixed Martial Arts Federation debuts
Vietnam Mixed Martial Arts Federation debuts
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  13 giờ trước 

The Vietnam Mixed Martial Arts Federation (VMMAF) was officially established at its first congress held in Hanoi on May 30.

Central Highlanders work to keep traditional cultural practices alive
Central Highlanders work to keep traditional cultural practices alive
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  31/05/2020 

Many locales in the Central Highlands have worked to preserve and keep their tribes’ traditional cultural practices alive, 

Artists raise funds to build houses
Artists raise funds to build houses
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  31/05/2020 

A campaign by artist Ngo Tran Vu has raised nearly VND200 million (nearly US$9,000) to build houses for poor people through an online painting auction.

Award-winning European animated film “Dilili in Paris” to be screened in HCMC, Hue
Award-winning European animated film “Dilili in Paris” to be screened in HCMC, Hue
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  31/05/2020 

“Dilili in Paris,” a 2018 French, German and Belgian computer-animated adventure film, will be screened at the Institute of Cultural Exchange with France in HCMC on May 30 and at the French Institute in Hue City on June 27.

Contemporary art exhibition features VN, foreign artists
Contemporary art exhibition features VN, foreign artists
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  30/05/2020 

The contemporary art exhibition Lunar Breccia featuring seven local and overseas artists opens today (May 29) at Galerie Quynh.

Hue village makes national treasures
Hue village makes national treasures
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  30/05/2020 

Phuong Duc is small village on the southern bank of the Perfume River in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue. 

Unique HCM City coffee shop takes books as payment
Unique HCM City coffee shop takes books as payment
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  29/05/2020 

A coffee shop in District 1, HCM City, allows customers to exchange a book for an item on the menu.

Fierce competition amongst sellers of digital entertainment platforms
Fierce competition amongst sellers of digital entertainment platforms
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  29/05/2020 

During social distancing time, sellers of digital entertainment platforms have relentlessly updated new content to attract audiences. There has been a fierce competition in the industry.

Gia Long King artifacts exhibited at Hue Museum
Gia Long King artifacts exhibited at Hue Museum
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  29/05/2020 

The Hue Museum of Royal Antiquities displays more than 40 artefacts relating to Emperor Gia Long of the Nguyen Dynasty, including muskets and royal seals.

Circus performance to feature parrots for first time
Circus performance to feature parrots for first time
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  29/05/2020 

The new circus performance Pirates will be held on May 29-31 and June 1 in Hanoi to celebrate International Children’s Day (June 1) and mark the return of shows after social distancing.

Drama about post-war time to be staged
Drama about post-war time to be staged
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  29/05/2020 

The play Điều Còn Lại (Thing That Remains) about the life of the people and soldiers after the war will be staged on May 29 at the Hanoi Opera House as an effort to bring cultural activities back to life.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 