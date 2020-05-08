Cinemas gear up to re-open from May 9

After being suspended for a long period of time due to the threat from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), cinemas across the country are poised to resume operation from May 9.

During a governmental meeting regarding measures to fight the COVID-19 on May 7, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc granted permission to non-essential businesses such as cinemas to resume operation providing they put in place preventive measures against the deadly virus.

Following this, a host of the country’s leading cinemas, including CGV, BHD, Lotte Cinema, and Beta Cineplex, swiftly used their respective Facebook pages to inform the public of their plans to re-open some of their branches as of May 9.

In line with necessary preventative measures, cinemas nationwide also announced that all guests must have their body temperature measured whilst following social distancing protocols in an effort to ensure the safety of the wider community.

An official announcement by BHD on their imminent re-opening on May 9.

Due to increased safety measures, staff are to be equipped with knowledge of dealing with suspected cases of individuals who display symptoms such as a cough, a fever, or shortness of breath. In addition, both staff and customers are required to wear face masks in an attempt to curb the spread of the COVID-19.

Cinemas are thoroughly disinfected to ensure they’re ready to serve audiences.

Many of largest cinema firms such as CGV and BHD have decided to re-screen blockbusters including Fast & Furious: Hobbs and Shaw, Johnny English, The Invisible Man, The Duskwalker, and Honest Candidate. VOV