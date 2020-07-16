Circus federation offers special programme dedicated to navy soldiers

A special circus show will be dedicated to navy soldiers at Hanoi’s Central Circus Theatre on July 25 and 26.

Artists perform in a special show for navy soldiers, which will take place in Hanoi on July 25 & 26. — Photo thethaovanhoa.vn

Titled Sea and Islands are Home Land gathers People’s Artist Ta Duy Anh, director of the Vietnam Circus Federation as an art director and People’s Artist Tong Toan Thang, deputy director of the federation as a playwright and dozens of artists from the federation.

Circus items representing the sea, islands and navy troops are performed with songs and dances by junior artists from Nightingale Club, and artists from Pink Lotus Club, Special Forces High Command, Vietnam Renovated Opera Theatre and Vietnam National Opera and Ballet Theatre.

People’s artist Thang said the circus items express the hardship and sacrifice of Vietnam’s navy while protecting the national sovereignty in the East Sea and islands.

The soldiers’ daily routines are shown through the performances, he said.

The show also highlights scenes of historical Gac Ma battle in Gac Ma Island of Truong Sa (Spratly) Archipelago in March 1988, when 64 army soldiers lost their lives while fighting Chinese invaders to protect national sovereignty.

“We are sure that through the circus show, audience will feel the atmosphere and story of sovereignty in the sea and islands,” said Thang.

Soldiers from the Navy High Command will come to see the show, which will provide encouragement for artists, Thang said.

The organisers said proceeds from tickets and sponsors will be donated to navy soldiers.

Artist Anh said the organisers have received a tonne of rice from the UNESCO Pink Lotus Businessmen Club and 200 flags from an individual. The show will present ten wheelchairs to war invalids, as well as some salt water purifiers for soldiers in DK1 rigs.

The shows will start at 8pm, Central Circus Theatre, No 1 Tran Nhan Tong Street while tickets are available at the theatre. VNS

32 years of Gac Ma battle 32 years ago, on March 14 1988, 64 Vietnamese soldiers sacrificed in the battle of protecting Gac Ma Island (Johnson South Reef), part of the Truong Sa (Spratly) Archipelago.