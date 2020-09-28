Circus show featuring fairytale to entertain children during Mid-Autumn Festival

A special circus show children this Mid-Autumn Festival is being staged at the Central Circus Theatre in Hanoi.

Lời Nguyền Của Bà Tiên (The Curse of the Fairies) is a present for children this Mid-Autumn Festival. —Photohanoimoi.com.vn

Co-written and directed by artists Trương Thanh Mai and Lê Thanh Tùng, Lời Nguyền Của Bà Tiên (The Curse of the Fairies) will take audiences to the Kingdom of Dreams, where miracles can happen to both humans and animals.

The king is holding a party to celebrate the prince’s first birthday with the attendance of many guests. The fairies, disguised as beggars, come to warn the king that the people are living in misery and poverty while a big party is still being held at the palace.

The fairies then punish the king by turning the prince into a hideous beast and cast a curse that he can only resume his human form with a sincere love. After that, the king hides the prince deep in the forest with some trusted servants, entrusting his life to this fate.

Lời Nguyền Của Bà Tiên (The Curse of the Fairies) featuring performances of both animals and artists from the Vietnam Circus Federation.— Photohanoimoi.com.vn

According to artist Tạ Duy Ánh, director of the Vietnam Circus Federation, the launch of The Curse of the Fairies is thanks to the efforts of artists from the federation to present children a meaningful gift for this year’s Mid-Autumn Festival.

“The show has a modern sound and lighting system, sophisticated costumes and a newly designed stage featuring many types of circus acts like the trapeze, acrobatics, balancing, juggling, magic and clowns. The animals featured in the show such as pigs, dogs, cats, birds, parrots and monkeys are also expected to keep the children entertained,” he said.

The Curse of the Fairies has won the hearts of many parents after it is premiere.

“I often take my children to the shopping malls during the Mid-Autumn Festival. However, I have tried taking them to the circus this year. Unexpectedly, they were so excited,” said Trần Quốc Trí, a parent from Nam Từ Liêm District.

The Curse of the Fairies will run until October 1 at Trần Nhân Tông Street. — VNS