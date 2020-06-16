Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Coach Park among the best coaches in Asia: Fox Sports

 
 
16/06/2020    20:15 GMT+7

Fox Sports Asia has selected Vietnam’s coach Park Hang-seo as one of the nine best coaches in Asia.

Coach Park among the best coaches in Asia: Fox Sports
Vietnam’s coach Park Hang-seo has been selected as one of the nine best coaches in Asia. Photo vff.org.vn

Since arriving in Vietnam in 2017, the South Korean coach has led Vietnamese teams to success in the continent and region, such as runners-up of the AFC U23 Championship 2018, top four in the Asian Games 2018, top eight in the 2019 Asian Cup, winner of the AFF Cup 2018 and winner of the 30th SEA Games in the Philippines last year.

Alfred Riedl is also named in the list. The Austrian led the Vietnamese national team in 1998- 2000, 2003- 2004 and 2005- 2007. Riedl also coached other Southeast Asian teams such as Indonesia and Laos.

A notable appearance on this list is former Thai player Kiatisak Senamuang, who played for the V.League 1’s Hoang Anh Gia Lai from 2002-2006.

In his coaching career, Senamuang helped Thai football have a glorious period with the title of 2013 SEA Games, reaching the semi-finals of Asian Games 2014, winning the 2014 AFF Cup and AFF Cup 2016.

The remaining coaches on the list include Alberto Zaccheroni (former coach of Japan and UAE), Carlos Queiroz (former coach of Iran), Guus Hiddink (former coach of South Korea who brought this country to the top four of World Cup in 2002), Radojko Avramovic (former coach of Singapore), Felix Sanchez Bas (Qatar coach) and Datuk K Rajagopal (former coach of Malaysia).

 

Coach Park is not the first member of the Vietnam team to be honoured by Fox Sports Asia recently. Before that, Doan Van Hau, Nguyen Van Quyet and Dang Van Lam were also in the top of the best defenders, midfielders and goalkeepers in Asia, respectively.

Coach Park is currently preparing for two important events at the end of the year, the AFF Cup and the second qualifying round of the 2022 World Cup. In recent days, he has appeared in the stands of the V.League 1 and National Cup matches to find new faces for the national team as well as evaluate the performance of the national players.

In the qualifying round of the 2022 World Cup, Vietnam will have a trip to Malaysia on October 13, then welcome Indonesia at My Dinh Stadium on November 12, followed by a clash with the United Arab Emirates on November 17.

After completing the qualification fixtures, coach Park Hang-seo and his team will prepare to participate in the AFF Suzuki Cup, which is scheduled to run from November 23 to December 31.  VNS

