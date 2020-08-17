Coach Park and his players undergo COVID-19 tests

Coach Park Hang-seo, his assistants and all 48 players called up to the Vietnam national U22 men’s football team underwent COVID-19 tests in Hanoi on August 16 in preparation for the start of their training camp on August 18.

All of the players and staff members of the coaching team wait in a long queue in order to have a COVID-19 test.

Each member of the Vietnam U22 side undergoes a medical examination in line with regulations of the Ministry of Health regarding COVID-19 prevention and control.

Ho Chi Minh City FC footballer Tieu E Xal has his temperature measured.

Footballers fill out medical declarations ahead of taking the health examination.

Head coach Park Hang-seo also has a COVID-19 test.

The 48 footballers of the squad will be divided into two groups of 24 players each for much of the training camp.

The nation’s young footballers appear comfortable undergoing the tests.

The first training session is scheduled to get underway on August 18 and last for 11 days. The Vietnam Football Federation has pledged to take COVID-19 prevention and control measures throughout the training.

VOV/VFF