19/08/2020 15:57:16 (GMT +7)
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Coach Park Hang Seo: "All-out effort for the World Cup dream"

19/08/2020    15:55 GMT+7

The Korean chief coach of the national football teams Park Hang Seo said the 2021 schedule will be full for the U22 and the national squads, but the top priority of Vietnam is the ticket to the final qualifier round of the World Cup 2022.

HLV Park Hang Seo: 'Dốc toàn lực cho giấc mơ World Cup'

Coach Park Hang Seo at a meeting with the local media on August 18

At a meeting with the local media on August 18, Coach Park Hang Seo confirmed that he and members of the U22 Vietnam team strictly followed the Ministry of Health’s regulations on Covid-19 inspection.

"We know that the Covid -19 epidemic is complicated. Therefore, Vietnamese football faces many difficulties, but to fulfil next year's mission, U22 Vietnam must group up now,” he said.

The coach said that the team fully complied with regulations on medical examinations. All team members passed Covid-19 tests before gatherings.

He explained about the summoning of nearly 50 players this time. “We had only two days for the first gathering, this time I called 48 players, including one injured player, who must be replaced. I and the coaching board did not have much information about this group of players because they rarely played in the V-League and even the First Division tournament. This gathering will be long so we called as many players as we can,” he said.

Coach Park said he would check players on three aspects: ability to play football, personality and ability of integration.

Regarding the case of defender Doan Van Hau, Park said that Hau’s ability has been fully verified, so he did not call him up this time. Moreover, he wanted to give Hau sometimes to rest as the defender has only 16 days in Vietnam.

 

The Korean coach admitted that the year 2021 will be very difficult because both the national and U22 team have many important tasks.

"It is not the time to answer the question whether the U22 team’s goal of defending the gold medal is achieved or not. But I believe we will do it step by step, as we have done."

He said efforts would be focused on the World Cup qualifiers, which is the most important goal.

Vietnam currently tops the group in the World Cup 2022 qualifying round and the defending champion of the ASEAN Football Cup (AFF).

Huy Phong

Coach Park and his players undergo COVID-19 tests

Coach Park and his players undergo COVID-19 tests

Coach Park Hang-seo, his assistants and all 48 players called up to the Vietnam national U22 men’s football team underwent COVID-19 tests in Hanoi on August 16 in preparation for the start of their training camp on August 18.

Coach Park selects 48 players for U22 training camp

Coach Park selects 48 players for U22 training camp

Coach Park Hang Seo has called up 48 players for a training camp to prepare for next year's Southeast Asian Games, where the U22 team will attempt to defend their crown.

 
 

Latest news

