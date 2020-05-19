Coach Park Hang-seo has ambitions of setting up football academy in Vietnam

Although fully committed to his current position as the head coach of the Vietnam men’s national football team, Park Hang-seo intends to stay in the country at the end of his contract

and has dreams of developing young talents through his own football academy.

News about Hang-seo’s ambitions were recently revealed by Lee Dong-jun, a representative of Park Hang-seo, in an interview given with publication Inside Vina of the Republic of Korea.

Creating his own football academy in Vietnam is a long-held dream of the Korean coach and he intends to pursue this path once his career as a coach concludes, Inside Vina states.

In a special VTV programme which was broadcast earlier this year, head coach Park Hang-seo outlined his plans to help nurture young footballing talent in Vietnam following the conclusion of his current contract.

Veteran commentator Quang Huy believes that the Korean’s dream can come true as he understands the local culture, in addition to his considerable talent contributing to Vietnam’s football success over the past few years. Opening up a new football academy will offer more chances for bright young Vietnamese footballers to develop a career and even make it into the senior national team in the future.

With Hang-seo’s new three-year contract with the Vietnam Football Federation set to expire in 2022, the Korean lives in a serviced apartment close to the My Dinh National Stadium in Hanoi and is learning Vietnamese. He still has hopes that he can help the country to qualify for their first World Cup one day.

For now, the Vietnamese men’s national football team will begin their preparations in September for the upcoming 2022 World Cup qualifiers which will take place in October and November, followed by the 2020 AFF Cup which will run from November 23 to December 31. VOV