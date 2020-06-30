Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
30/06/2020 17:18:20 (GMT +7)
Coach Park Hang-seo names large squad for U22 men’s football team

 
 
30/06/2020    16:09 GMT+7

Head coach Park Hang-seo named a total of 28 players in the latest squad of the Vietnam U22 men’s football team on June 29 as the side get preparations underway to meet the key goals set by the Vietnam Football Federation for next year.

Coach Park Hang-seo names large squad for U22 men’s football team.

Within the team, Hoang Anh Gia Lai FC contributed the highest number with a total of five players, followed by Duoc Nam Ha Nam Dinh with four of their players called up, and Becamex Binh Duong with three names.

The latest squad sees no Hanoi FC players named among the list, with many young footballers stepping up to replace senior members who have been injured playing in the V.League 1.

The Vietnam U22 squad are scheduled to come together for training at the Vietnam Youth Football Training Centre in the northern province of Hung Yen on July 1.

 

This will be followed by a practice match between the squad on July 2 with coach Park Hang-seo casting a close eye over each player.

The team will then disperse on July 3, creating conditions for footballers to return to their clubs as the domestic season resumes.

The gathering is aimed at preparing the young squad to defend the country’s championship title which will take place in Hanoi during the 2021 Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games). VOV

 
 

