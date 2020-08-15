Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
16/08/2020 09:58:25 (GMT +7)
Go
 
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Coach Park selects 48 players for U22 training camp

16/08/2020    09:51 GMT+7

Coach Park Hang Seo has called up 48 players for a training camp to prepare for next year's Southeast Asian Games, where the U22 team will attempt to defend their crown.

Coach Park selects 48 players for U22 training camp
The U22 players will be in Hanoi for 10 days from August 16 to 26 for the training camp to prepare for the Southeast Asian Games next year. — Photo dantri.com.vn

This is the second training session to prepare for the tournament set to be held in Vietnam in November next year.

The South Korean coach has stuck with more than half of the players from his first training session.

Players like defender Dang Van Toi and midfielder Le Van Xuan of Hanoi FC, Tran Van Cong of Thong Linh Ha Tinh FC, Dang Van Lam of Song Lam Nghe An, Nguyen Trong Long of Pho Hien FC, striker Nham Manh Dung of Viettel, Le Minh Binh of Ba Ria Vung Tau, and Mai Xuan Quyet of Nam Dinh FC are new faces in the squad.

In addition, the Vietnam national team has cancelled their training camp for the upcoming World Cup 2022 qualifiers because the matches slated for this autumn have been postponed until 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Therefore, some young players of the senior team such as goalkeeper Nguyen Van Toan, defender Bui Hoang Viet Anh and midfielder Ly Cong Hoang Anh will attend the training camp with the U22 team.

 

Star defender Doan Van Hau will not attend the training camp as coach Park has said he wants to evaluate the improvement of the player after a year on the books of SC Heerenveen in the Netherlands.

Hau is a key player of the national team and the first Vietnamese footballer to play in the Netherlands and is on a different level from the rest of the U22, so it wouldn't be appropriate to call him up, coach Park said.

To ensure the prevention and control of COVID-19, the players will be in Hanoi on August 16 to carry out coronavirus testing.

The team will have their first training session on the afternoon of August 18. The players will have 10 days to prove their worth to coach Park.  VNS

Coach Park Hang-seo names large squad for U22 men’s football team

Coach Park Hang-seo names large squad for U22 men’s football team

Head coach Park Hang-seo named a total of 28 players in the latest squad of the Vietnam U22 men’s football team on June 29 as the side get preparations underway to meet the key goals set by the Vietnam Football Federation for next year.

 
 

Other News

.
Exhibition features old villages
Exhibition features old villages
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  13 giờ trước 

The Institute for Relics and Works of Preserving Monuments has put photos on the architecture of traditional Vietnamese villages on display at an exhibition in Hanoi.

Yen Bai to host Mu Cang Chai Terraced Field Festival
Yen Bai to host Mu Cang Chai Terraced Field Festival
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  14 giờ trước 

Activities to mark the National Day (September 2) and the Mu Cang Chai Terraced Field Festival is scheduled to take place in the northern mountainous province of Yen Bai between August 29 and October 18.

Hanoi exhibition to honour Russian-based painter
Hanoi exhibition to honour Russian-based painter
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  15/08/2020 

An exhibition entitled “Vietnam - A Call of the Soul” is set to open in Hanoi on August 15 to honour renowned painter Tuman Zhumabaev, a friend of Vietnam who passed away on August 7. ​

Vietnamese runner aims for SEA Games marathon gold
Vietnamese runner aims for SEA Games marathon gold
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  14/08/2020 

About a hundred metres before prior to the finish line, Hoang Nguyen Thanh pulled out a tiny national flag and waived to celebrate his victory in the 2020 national marathon championship.

HCM City to produce more quality dramas for the public
HCM City to produce more quality dramas for the public
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  14/08/2020 

Local artists have collaborated with HCM City Television (HTV) to produce more dramas for the public amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Exhibition on Ho Chi Minh, the founding father of modern Vietnam
Exhibition on Ho Chi Minh, the founding father of modern Vietnam
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  14/08/2020 

An exhibition to commemorate 75th anniversary of Vietnam's Independence Day has opened here to the public.

V.League 1 teams ready for restart
V.League 1 teams ready for restart
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  13/08/2020 

Many teams in V.League 1 have returned to training after a week-long break due to the resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic.

World Cup qualifiers postponed until next year
World Cup qualifiers postponed until next year
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  13/08/2020 

FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) have announced upcoming World Cup 2022 qualifying matches slated for the autumn have been postponed until 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Consolidating solidarity through the circle of Xoe dance
Consolidating solidarity through the circle of Xoe dance
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  13/08/2020 

Xoe dance is not only the pride of the Thai ethnic people but it is also a unique cultural feature in the repertoires of folk dances of ethnic minority groups in the northern province of Dien Bien and the northwest region in general.

Youth theatre presses on amid pandemic
Youth theatre presses on amid pandemic
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  13/08/2020 

The artists of the Vietnam Youth Theatre performed four short plays at the Goethe Institute in Hanoi on Monday to a limited audience. 

All ASEAN football and futsal tournaments postponed by AFF
All ASEAN football and futsal tournaments postponed by AFF
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  12/08/2020 

The ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) has moved to postpone all ASEAN football and futsal tournaments that fall under its jurisdiction this year as a result of the potential spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rap makes its way to national TV
Rap makes its way to national TV
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  12/08/2020 

Recent years have seen the rise of rap stars in Vietnamese music industry like Đen Vâu or Suboi, and two new reality TV dedicated to rap have shown the increasing popularity of the genre.

Dwayne 'the Rock' Johnson is highest-earning male actor
Dwayne 'the Rock' Johnson is highest-earning male actor
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  12/08/2020 

Dwayne "the Rock" Johnson has been named the highest-paid male actor for a second year in a row, according to wealth magazine Forbes.

Photo contest on cultural diversity launched
Photo contest on cultural diversity launched
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  12/08/2020 

UNESCO and the German Embassy in Hanoi have launched a photo contest titled "Vietnam Photo Expression 2020: Showing We Care, Sharing Our Vision on Culture Diversity".

Coach Chung back to lead HCM City FC
Coach Chung back to lead HCM City FC
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  12/08/2020 

After sacking him as coach just weeks ago, HCM City FC have hired coach Chung Hae-seung again on a new contract.

Thai ethnic people’s traditional brocade weaving
Thai ethnic people’s traditional brocade weaving
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  12/08/2020 

Thai ethnic people in the Northwestern region are renowned for their traditional craft of brocade weaving that has been preserved for many generations.

Football: New Japanese technical director quarantined upon arrival in Vietnam
Football: New Japanese technical director quarantined upon arrival in Vietnam
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  11/08/2020 

Yusuke Adachi, the new technical director of the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF), has been placed into isolation for a 14-day mandatory quarantine period following his arrival in Vietnam, the VFF said on August 11.

Exhibition featuring men at work and use of light planned
Exhibition featuring men at work and use of light planned
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  11/08/2020 

An exhibition showcasing work by artist Dang Huu opens in Hanoi on August 16.

'Happy library' brings books to Hung Yen residents
'Happy library' brings books to Hung Yen residents
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  11/08/2020 

A young man in the northern province of Hung Yen has built a free library to promote a culture of reading in his local community.

FIFA offer cash bailout for Vietnamese football
FIFA offer cash bailout for Vietnamese football
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  11/08/2020 

Football’s governing body will pay a US$1.5 million bailout package to each of its national football federations in Southeast Asia (SEA).

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 