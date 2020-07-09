Coach Park spoilt for choice in midfield

National team head coach Park Hang-seo now has a plethora of options to choose from in central midfield thanks to some rising stars in the V.League 1.

Nguyen Hai Huy has made a case for his inclusion in the national squad. Photo: danviet.vn

With stars like Do Hung Dung, Nguyen Tuan Anh and Pham Duc Huy already firm favourites of the South Korean, Park looks set to have a pleasant headache for upcoming matches.

Undoubtedly, Dung is the top central midfield player in Vietnamese football.

The Golden Ball award-winner is still performing well for Hanoi FC, even if the defending champions are struggling as a team.

In the case of Tuan Anh, although he has just returned from injury, the Hoang Anh Gia Lai player oozes class and is arguably the country's most technically gifted midfielder.

After eight V.League 1 matches, coach Park also has some rising stars in the middle of the park to call upon, including Nguyen Hai Huy of Quang Ninh Coal and Viettel's Ho Khac Ngoc.

The 29-year-old Hai Huy is the most suitable substitute for Dung in the national team as both play with constant energy and have sold football IQs.

The only thing the Quang Ninh midfielder lacks is experience in international competition, bar his side's current AFC Cup campaign, which should go some way to addressing that deficiency.

Meanwhile, Khac Ngoc has performed very impressively and proved that he is fully capable of being selected for the national team.

He can be considered one of the most complete central midfielders in Vietnam at the moment, and if he keeps up the level of play he's been at in recent weeks, he could be a solid backup for is Tuan Anh in national team. VNS