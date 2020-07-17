Colourful costumes of ethnic groups in northern Vietnam

The northern province of Lao Cai is home to a large number of culturally rich and diverse ethnic minorities groups.
Besides the famous beauty spots and raw natural beauty that attracts lots of visitors to the province, one of their most famous features is the brocade of traditional costumes.
The most intricate costumes of the H'mong, Dao, Pa Di and Tu Di groups are often made by hands and they take months to complete. The daily outfits are made from linen dyed in indigo. The outfits of Tay, Nung, and La Chi groups have fewer patterns and details.
Some of the photos of the costumes:
Women from Red Dao Group
Tay women in Lao Cai
The outfit of a woman of Tu Di Ethnic Group
The brocade outfit of a H'mong woman
A woman from Ha Nhi Den Group
Dtinews
Cham ethnic people’s signature pottery products
Bau Truc pottery village in Ninh Thuan province is highly recommended by many travel guides. Here Cham ethnic people produce exotic pottery items.
Lights given to encourage ethnic minority students go to school
UNESCO in Vietnam and Signify Foundation in Vietnam have provided solar lighting systems and portable solar lamps to more than 5,000 students at 16 secondary schools in remote, disadvantaged areas in three provinces
OR QUICK LOGIN
Forgot Password?
Confirmation Code