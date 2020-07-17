Colourful costumes of ethnic groups in northern Vietnam

The northern province of Lao Cai is home to a large number of culturally rich and diverse ethnic minorities groups.

Besides the famous beauty spots and raw natural beauty that attracts lots of visitors to the province, one of their most famous features is the brocade of traditional costumes.



The most intricate costumes of the H'mong, Dao, Pa Di and Tu Di groups are often made by hands and they take months to complete. The daily outfits are made from linen dyed in indigo. The outfits of Tay, Nung, and La Chi groups have fewer patterns and details.



Some of the photos of the costumes:





Women from Red Dao Group

Tay women in Lao Cai

The outfit of a woman of Tu Di Ethnic Group

The brocade outfit of a H'mong woman

A woman from Ha Nhi Den Group

Dtinews

