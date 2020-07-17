Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
20/07/2020 20:33:52 (GMT +7)
Go
 
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Colourful costumes of ethnic groups in northern Vietnam

20/07/2020    19:28 GMT+7

The northern province of Lao Cai is home to a large number of culturally rich and diverse ethnic minorities groups. 

Besides the famous beauty spots and raw natural beauty that attracts lots of visitors to the province, one of their most famous features is the brocade of traditional costumes.

The most intricate costumes of the H'mong, Dao, Pa Di and Tu Di groups are often made by hands and they take months to complete. The daily outfits are made from linen dyed in indigo. The outfits of Tay, Nung, and La Chi groups have fewer patterns and details.

Some of the photos of the costumes:


Women from Red Dao Group

Tay women in Lao Cai

The outfit of a woman of Tu Di Ethnic Group

 

The brocade outfit of a H'mong woman

A woman from Ha Nhi Den Group

Dtinews

Cham ethnic people’s signature pottery products

Cham ethnic people’s signature pottery products

Bau Truc pottery village in Ninh Thuan province is highly recommended by many travel guides. Here Cham ethnic people produce exotic pottery items.

Lights given to encourage ethnic minority students go to school

Lights given to encourage ethnic minority students go to school

UNESCO in Vietnam and Signify Foundation in Vietnam have provided solar lighting systems and portable solar lamps to more than 5,000 students at 16 secondary schools in remote, disadvantaged areas in three provinces

 
 

Other News

.
Man captures Saigon memories in palm-sized miniatures
Man captures Saigon memories in palm-sized miniatures
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  6 giờ trước 

A Vietnamese man has touched the hearts of those who love Saigon - the former name of HCM City - by his wooden miniatures facsimileing the city in his memories. Join us to contemplate the fascinating artworks.

HCM City in urgent need of public art space
HCM City in urgent need of public art space
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  12 giờ trước 

Installation of art in public places in Vietnam is essential to the development of smart cities and their cultural life, Ho Chi Minh City’s artists and cultural experts have said.

Coronavirus: China's cinemas start to reopen after shutdowns
Coronavirus: China's cinemas start to reopen after shutdowns
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  6 giờ trước 

The country is the second largest film market in the world after the US, with a box office of $9.2bn in 2019.

Vietnamese movie to be screened at Locarno Film Festival
Vietnamese movie to be screened at Locarno Film Festival
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  13 giờ trước 

The Unseen River directed by Pham Ngoc Lan will be internationally premiered at the Pardi di domani shorts competition of the Locarno Film Festival which will be held from August 5-15.

Arts exhibition connects Vietnamese painters nationwide
Arts exhibition connects Vietnamese painters nationwide
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21 giờ trước 

A total of 60 paintings created by 11 members of an arts club based across the country have gone on show at the Fine Arts Museum in Ho Chi Minh City.

Vietnam's lacquer villages struggle to survive
Vietnam's lacquer villages struggle to survive
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  23 giờ trước 

Truong Quan Tinh, who has 40 years of experience in making lacquerware, is worried about the decline of Tuong Binh Hiep Village in Thu Dau Mot City in the southern province of Binh Duong.

Vietnamese movie kicks off ASEAN Film Week 2020
Vietnamese movie kicks off ASEAN Film Week 2020
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  23 giờ trước 

The movie “Hanh phuc cua me” (The Happiness of a Mother) was screened right after the opening of the ASEAN Film Week 2020 in Hanoi on July 18.

'Sound of Hope' resounds from ambassadors of music
'Sound of Hope' resounds from ambassadors of music
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  22 giờ trước 

The Hanoi Old Quarter Management Board recently came together with the Vietnamese Dinh Lang Club to host a special arts programme featuring visually-impaired singers.

Hanoi outlying road turned into artwork
Hanoi outlying road turned into artwork
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  19/07/2020 

A road in Hanoi’s suburbs has had a facelift with colourful new murals.

Hanoi – endless inspiration for poets
Hanoi – endless inspiration for poets
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  19/07/2020 

Poems about Hanoi resist the flow of time, preserving the ancient values from a millennium ago and promoting contemporary features. Hanoi has always been an endless inspiration for poets.

Vietnam presses ahead with preparation for SEA Games 31
Vietnam presses ahead with preparation for SEA Games 31
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  18/07/2020 

The Vietnam Sports Administration (VSA) is pressing ahead with preparations for the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) and the 11th ASEAN Para Games to be hosted by Vietnam in 2021.

Over 100 paragliders compete in national tournament
Over 100 paragliders compete in national tournament
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  18/07/2020 

More than 100 paragliders from 10 clubs nationwide have gathered at a national competition that kicked off in the central coastal city of Da Nang on July 18.

Hanoi International Film Festival postponed until next year
Hanoi International Film Festival postponed until next year
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  18/07/2020 

The sixth Hanoi International Film Festival (HANIFF VI), originally scheduled for this November, has been postponed until next year due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Da Lat seeks 'urban heritage site' status
Da Lat seeks 'urban heritage site' status
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  17/07/2020 

Da Lat City "has what it takes" to become an urban heritage site of the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong, experts have said.

VN famous fashion designer introduces eye-catching collection
VN famous fashion designer introduces eye-catching collection
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  17/07/2020 

Fashion designer Hoang Hai will introduce his latest collection called Thương (Love) in HCM City this weekend.  

Creative spaces nurture creativity
Creative spaces nurture creativity
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  17/07/2020 

Following a long break due to COVID-19, creative spaces have now reopened in Hanoi, offering local people and tourists cool getaway venues.

Miss Universe Vietnam 2017 H'Hen Nie honoured as ‘Pride of ASEAN’
Miss Universe Vietnam 2017 H'Hen Nie honoured as ‘Pride of ASEAN’
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  17/07/2020 

The official ASEAN fan page has posted an image of H’Hen Nie, a Top 5 finisher at Miss Universe 2018, honouring her as the ‘Pride of ASEAN’.

Ample entertainment program at Hanoi Book Street from July 18
Ample entertainment program at Hanoi Book Street from July 18
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  17/07/2020 

Hanoi Book Street is a favorite destination for bookworms, especially the children, when summer comes.

VN national football team remains pick of the bunch in Southeast Asia
VN national football team remains pick of the bunch in Southeast Asia
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  17/07/2020 

The Vietnamese men’s national football team have maintained their position as Southeast Asia’s strongest team, according to the recently-released July global rankings by FIFA.

FIFA bans 11 Vietnamese players for match-fixing
FIFA bans 11 Vietnamese players for match-fixing
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  17/07/2020 

FIFA has banned eleven players of Dong Thap Football Club for match-fixing during the national U21 tournament.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 