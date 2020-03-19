Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
24/03/2020 01:22:34 (GMT +7)
Go
 
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Competition on Japanese literature calls for entries

 
 
19/03/2020    13:41 GMT+7

The Japan Foundation Centre for Cultural Exchange in Vietnam and the Inoue Yasushi Memorial Foundation have recently launched the fourth edition of Inoue Yasushi Awards to honour theses on Japanese literature.

Competition on Japanese literature calls for entries hinh anh 1

The three award-winners of 2018 Awards (Photo courtesy of Japan Foundation)

Vietnamese postgraduates and students are encouraged to send in their theses, written from May 2018, to the foundation’s headquarters at 27 Quang Trung street, Hanoi’s Hoan Kiem district.

The centre will receive entries from now until the end of November 30. The awards ceremony is expected to be held in February 2021.

Inoue Yasushi is one of Japan’s most prolific writers today, and started relatively late as a novelist.

In 2018, lecturer Phan Thu Van from the Ho Chi Minh City Pedagogical University won the first prize at the third Inoue Yasushi Awards for her thesis on two novels by Japanese writers Inoue Yasushi and Kazuo Ishiguro.

Japan cherry blossom festival – Hanoi 2020 cancelled due to COVID-19

Competition on Japanese literature calls for entries

Chairman of the People’s Committee of Hanoi Nguyen Duc Chung (R) hosts Japanese Ambassador Kunio Umeda

 

The Japanese cherry blossom festival – Hanoi 2020 will be cancelled due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The information was released at a working session between Chairman of the People’s Committee of Hanoi Nguyen Duc Chung and outgoing Japanese Ambassador Kunio Umeda on March 18.

The diplomat said that the pandemic developments may hamper the granting of work permits for Japanese labourers in Hanoi. Therefore, he proposed the city consider extending the validity of existing work permits.

Regarding the urban metro line No.2 project, he suggested the city leader to soon approve the Nam Thang Long – Tran Hung Dao route towards early construction.

Chung spoke highly of the ambassador’s contributions to bilateral cooperation, adding that both sides have coordinated closely in cultural exchanges and tourism and trade cooperation activities, and in implementing projects funded with Japan’s official development assistance (ODA).

He committed to creating favourable conditions to solve difficulties facing Japanese enterprises, showing his hope that Umeda, in his new position, will continue contributing to boosting bilateral relations./. VNA

 
 

Other News

.
ASEAN Para Games delayed, March and April AFC Cup matches postponed
ASEAN Para Games delayed, March and April AFC Cup matches postponed
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  19/03/2020 

The 2020 ASEAN Para Games have been postponed to October 3 – 9 while the Asian Football Confederation has postponed all matches and events scheduled to take place in March and April 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vietnam Ancestral Global Day to be celebrated online due to COVID-19
Vietnam Ancestral Global Day to be celebrated online due to COVID-19
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  19/03/2020 

The Vietnam Ancestral Global Day will be celebrated online due to the complicated developments of the acute respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19).

Hanoi dump transformed into art space
Hanoi dump transformed into art space
PHOTOSicon  19/03/2020 

Recent measures have seen a waste site that stretches along the Red River’s bank in Phuc Tan ward of Hoan Kiem district in Hanoi be drastically changed into a beautiful art space.

Buffalo worship of Lu ethnic group
Buffalo worship of Lu ethnic group
YOUR VIETNAMicon  19/03/2020 

“Mo khoăn khoai” is a ceremony of the Lu ethnic group in the northern mountainous province of Lai Chau to honor buffalos, a very important animal to famers.

Meditation helps ethnic minority artist find himself
Meditation helps ethnic minority artist find himself
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  18/03/2020 

Hoang A Sang is one of the artists taking part in the ongoing 'Painting Auction Fighting COVID-19' online charity event.

AFF Cup 2020 to take place as scheduled
AFF Cup 2020 to take place as scheduled
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  18/03/2020 

With no signs of being postponed, the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Cup 2020 is set to take place later this year as planned.

Xuan Truong named as most valuable Vietnamese football player
Xuan Truong named as most valuable Vietnamese football player
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  18/03/2020 

Midfield maestro Luong Xuan Truong of Hoang Anh Gia Lai (HAGL) FC has become the Vietnamese player with the highest estimated transfer value, according to website Transfermarkt.

New album with 20 artists encourages people in Covid-19 outbreak
New album with 20 artists encourages people in Covid-19 outbreak
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  18/03/2020 

A music video with performances of 20 singers, dancers, musicians and theatre artists will be released on March 20 to encourage people during the spread of the new coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) that causes Covid-19.   

Footballers set for busy winter, if coronavirus permits
Footballers set for busy winter, if coronavirus permits
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  18/03/2020 

Following a VN Football Federation (VFF) announcement that the AFF Cup 2020 schedule will remain unchanged, the national football team look set to have a busy winter after coronavirus has wreaked havoc with the football schedule.

Artist revives cai luong with new style on YouTube channel  ​​​​​​​
Artist revives cai luong with new style on YouTube channel  ​​​​​​​
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  18/03/2020 

“Everything that I have today is due to my love and contribution to cai luong (reformed opera),”  said actor Vo Minh Lam of Tran Huu Trang Cai Luong Theatre, one of HCM City’s leading art troupes in the traditional operatic art.

Midfielder Quang Hai surpasses milestone of 100 appearances in V.League 1
Midfielder Quang Hai surpasses milestone of 100 appearances in V.League 1
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  17/03/2020 

Hanoi FC midfielder Nguyen Quang Hai has surpassed the milestone of 100 appearances in the V.League 1.

Phu Yen Museum announces fake antiques
Phu Yen Museum announces fake antiques
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  17/03/2020 

The provincial museum of Phu Yen has recently announced results on fake bronze antiques, stopping rumours that were circulating about the objects.

Young people make COVID-19 video in Mong language
Young people make COVID-19 video in Mong language
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  17/03/2020 

A video clip by two young people is helping members of the Mong ethnic minority learn about COVID-19, providing accurate and useful information to prevent the spread of the virus.

Hanoi group active in spreading Vietnamese heritage values
Hanoi group active in spreading Vietnamese heritage values
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  17/03/2020 

Founded by fine arts researcher Nguyen Duc Binh, the Dinh Lang Viet (Vietnamese Communal House) group gathers those who love Vietnam’s cultural heritage.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson released from coronavirus treatment
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson released from coronavirus treatment
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  17/03/2020 

Meanwhile, fellow actor Idris Elba announces he has the virus - telling followers "no panic".

Wedding and new rice ceremonies of Kho Mu people
Wedding and new rice ceremonies of Kho Mu people
YOUR VIETNAMicon  17/03/2020 

The Kho Mu ethnic people in the northern and central parts of Vietnam have unique cultural traditions and customs. These are reflected in their wedding ceremony and farming practices.

Vietnam businesses and artists donate over US$3 million to fight Covid-19
Vietnam businesses and artists donate over US$3 million to fight Covid-19
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  16/03/2020 

The community is actively joining hands in the fight against the Covid-19 epidemic.

2019-2020 ASEAN Basketball League suspended indefinitely
2019-2020 ASEAN Basketball League suspended indefinitely
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  16/03/2020 

The ASEAN Basketball League (ABL)’s organising board has announced it has decided to suspend the event indefinitely due to the continued spread of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, in the region.

Entertainment News in Hanoi &amp; HCMC on March 16-22
Entertainment News in Hanoi & HCMC on March 16-22
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  16/03/2020 

EXHIBITION

COVID-19 delays national football season until end of March
COVID-19 delays national football season until end of March
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  16/03/2020 

Following two rounds of matches played behind closed doors, the LS V.League 1-2020 will be paused until the end of March due to fears that the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic is likely to spread far and wide.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 