16/04/2020 14:50:25 (GMT +7)
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Competition seeks best photos of Hanoi

 
 
16/04/2020    13:42 GMT+7

Beautiful photos by Hanoi-based amateurs and professional photographers can be sent to a photo festival held by the Hanoi Photography Association. 

Competition seeks best photos of Hanoi
The gold medal-winning photo by Truong Tuan Giang at the 7th festival last year. — Photo courtesy of Hanoi Photography Association

The 8th Art Photo Festival, entitled Hà Nội -Tình Yêu Và Cuộc Sống (Love and Life in Hanoi), will receive entries from now to July 25, and the final is scheduled to be held in August in Hanoi.

The entries, including single images or collections, must have been taken in Hanoi, featuring Vietnamese and foreign people's love for the city, the typical lifestyle of Hanoians, old customs, festivals and cultural heritage.  

The organisation also welcomes photos that reflect social, economic and cultural development.

Single images must be digital in jpg format, with a minimum length of at least 3,000 pixels and no more than 5 megabytes. A collection can have a maximum of five photos with the same requirements as the single image. 

 

Each entrant can send two collections to lienhoananhkhuvuc.vn. The organisation will give one gold, two silver and three bronze medals and cash prizes to the winning photos.

The award ceremony and exhibition will be held at Vietnam Art Photograph Archives and Exhibition Centre, 4 Ton That Thuyet Street, Hanoi.

The 8th festival will be among a series of cultural activities celebrating the 1,010th anniversary of Thang Long - Hanoi on October 10. — VNS

Hanoi’s beauty in season of pure-white daises

Hanoi’s beauty in season of pure-white daises

In November days when the early cold spell together with winds is moving towards Hanoi, cuc hoa mi (the pure-white daisies) are in full bloom.

Photo exhibition reveals beautiful moments in Hanoi

Photo exhibition reveals beautiful moments in Hanoi

A photo exhibition, highlighting beautiful moments in the daily lives of Hanoians, officially opened in Hanoi on September 27, as part of activities to mark the 65th anniversary of the capital’s liberation day (October 10, 1954-2019).

 
 

