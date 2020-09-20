Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Composer of northern folk melodies dies at 76

20/09/2020    15:44 GMT+7

Tributes have poured in for composer Pho Duc Phuong who lost his battle with cancer on September 19 at the age of 76.

Many celebrities took to social media to express their condolences including singer Dam Vinh Hung, diva My Linh, researcher Nguyen Quang Long and music producer Nguyen Viet Thanh.

Composer Pho Duc Phuong

Though he was diagnosed with cancer in March this year, he was also very optimistic, always smiling and believed that he would overcome his illness.

His death came as a shock to those close to him as he had begun to show signs of recovery.

A live concert was held in July to honour his music and encourage him to beat the disease. The Khuc Hat Phieu Ly (Song of Drifting) concert is named after one of the composer's famous songs.

From his hospital bed, he still sent a voice message saying that he felt good. He thanked efforts of artists and the production crew and promised to return as he still has many uncompleted projects.

Phương was born in 1944 in the northern province of Hưng Yen. He’s widely recognised as one of the most important composers of Vietnamese music in the last 50 years. He was the founder and former director of the Vietnam Centre for Protection of Music Copyright where he struggled to protect the rights of Vietnamese composers.

 

Audiences enjoyed popular songs written since the 1960s such as Tren Dinh Phu Van (On the Top of ‘Cloud Summit’), Khong The Va Co The (Can’t and Can), Ve Que (Back to Homeland), Mot Thoang Tay Ho (A Glimpse of West Lake), Chay Di Song Oi(Let’s Flow, River) and Ho Tren Nui (Lake on Mountain). He was considered as a composer of northern rural area and Red River Delta. The northern folk singing has influenced distinctly on his creations.

Music researcher Long praised Phương as a talented composer who helped identify Vietnamese music industry.

“He created many songs containing Vietnamese identity,” said Long.

“We can feel the love for the homeland in every single note. We respect him for the passion, contribution to the national music and desire to experiment with new things.”

His funeral will take place on September 24 at the National Funeral Hall, 5 Tran Thanh Tong Street.

VNS

Other News

.
Photo exhibition reveals untold stories of COVID-19 fighters
Photo exhibition reveals untold stories of COVID-19 fighters
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20/09/2020 

A new photo exhibition opened on Saturday in Hà Nội, revealing pictures of the country's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cai luong guru to release CD on her 65-year-long career
Cai luong guru to release CD on her 65-year-long career
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20/09/2020 

People’s Artist Kim Cuong (second left, back row), who has 65 years of experience in Vietnamese theatre. Photo courtesy of the artist)

Photo exhibition introduces Vietnamese people, nation to Romanians
Photo exhibition introduces Vietnamese people, nation to Romanians
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  20/09/2020 

The Vietnamese Embassy in Romania held a photo exhibition in Bucharest on September 18 to introduce the history, people and nation of Vietnam.

Rock and rap: alive and well in Vietnam
Rock and rap: alive and well in Vietnam
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20/09/2020 

Rap has emerged from the underground music scene and now frequently appears on top 10 song lists on Vietnamese music charts. But rock music, which peaked in popularity in the 2000s, is also thriving.

Hang Ma Street gears up for start of Mid-Autumn festival
Hang Ma Street gears up for start of Mid-Autumn festival
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20/09/2020 

With nearly one month to go shops located on Hang Ma Street in Hanoi have been making preparations for the upcoming Mid-Autumn festival by displaying a range of colourful ornaments, allowing visitors to soak up the festive atmosphere.

Like a bat out of hell
Like a bat out of hell
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20/09/2020 

Some fans of comic book characters have posters on their walls. Others wear branded T-shirts, while the more extreme have even been known to have superhero tattoos.

Vietnam Offroad PVOIL Cup 2020 to be held in Hanoi
Vietnam Offroad PVOIL Cup 2020 to be held in Hanoi
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20/09/2020 

The Vietnam Offroad PVOIL Cup 2020 (PVOIL VOC 2020) is scheduled to take place from September 26 to September 27 at the Vietnam National Village for Ethnic Culture and Tourism on the outskirts of Hanoi.

Vietnamese thriller to be screened at 2020 Busan film festival
Vietnamese thriller to be screened at 2020 Busan film festival
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  19/09/2020 

Thriller “Chi Chi Em Em” (Sister Sister) is the sole Vietnamese movie to be screened at the 2020 Busan International Film Festival, slated for October 21-30.

Muong Ethnic Culture Museum
Muong Ethnic Culture Museum
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  19/09/2020 

About 70 kilometers north of Hanoi stands the Muong Ethnic Group Cultural Space Museum, the first private museum in Hoa Binh Province, and the only museum in Vietnam devoted to Muong culture.

Vietnam maintain position in latest FIFA rankings
Vietnam maintain position in latest FIFA rankings
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  19/09/2020 

The Vietnamese men’s national football team have held on to 94th place in the latest world rankings released by FIFA.

Francophone Film Week presents award-winning movies
Francophone Film Week presents award-winning movies
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  19/09/2020 

Cinema lovers will have chance to enjoy international award-winning films when the Francophone Film Week 2020 kicks off next week.

Arieu Ping, the reburial festival of the Pa Ko
Arieu Ping, the reburial festival of the Pa Ko
YOUR VIETNAMicon  19/09/2020 

For the Pa Ko ethnic people, taking care of ancestral tombs is not a family’s private affair, but the responsibility of the whole village.

Exhibition spotlights Vietnam-Russia military cooperation
Exhibition spotlights Vietnam-Russia military cooperation
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  19/09/2020 

Valuable documents and objects demonstrating military cooperation between Vietnam and the former Soviet Union (now Russia) during the Southeast Asian nation’s struggle for national liberation 

Interesting photos showcase Saigon traffic in 1989
Interesting photos showcase Saigon traffic in 1989
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  19/09/2020 

Elmar Reich, a Swiss tourist, captured a number of fascinating images of traffic in Saigon (now Ho Chi Minh City) during his visit to the southern city in 1989.

Exhibition showcases sculptures by artists from big cities
Exhibition showcases sculptures by artists from big cities
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  18/09/2020 

Thirty-two sculpture artists from Hanoi and HCM City will showcase their works at an exhibition in the centre of Hanoi from Friday to October 18.

Translations of masterpiece displayed in Paris
Translations of masterpiece displayed in Paris
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  18/09/2020 

An exhibition featuring translations of Vietnamese masterpiece Truyện Kiều (The Tale of Kiều) opened in Paris as part of the activities to mark poet Nguyen Du’s 255th birthday and commemorate his 200th death anniversary.

V-League and the pain named “Thai-League”
V-League and the pain named “Thai-League”
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  18/09/2020 

The V-League has just eaten a bitter fruit after witnessing a state-owned business pouring money into the Thai-League.

Traditional toy-making village busy ahead of Mid-Autumn Festival
Traditional toy-making village busy ahead of Mid-Autumn Festival
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  18/09/2020 

Several weeks before the Mid-Autumn Festival, Mr. Dong and his employees have had to stay up overnight to make 10,000 paper masks.

Rach Chiec Sports Complex no closer to being finished, 26 years on
Rach Chiec Sports Complex no closer to being finished, 26 years on
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  18/09/2020 

Rach Chiec Sports Complex was supposed to host events for the upcoming Southeast Asian Games next year in Vietnam, but the complex seems no closer to being completed, despite the project to build it being re-launched in 2018.

Epassi turns Thanh Hoa defence around
Epassi turns Thanh Hoa defence around
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  18/09/2020 

After a rough 2019 season on the pitch, Thanh Hoa FC have found their feet in the twice-suspended 2020 V.League 1 season, largely thanks to Cameroonian defender Louis Christian Ewonde Epassi.

