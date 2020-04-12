Wellknown composer to release book of 300 songs for children

Composer Nguyen Van Chung of HCM City is working on a song book of 300 songs for children, which he has been writing for seven years.

Composer Nguyen Van Chung from HCM City is working on a song book of 300 songs for children. Photo from the artist’s Facebook page

The book will consist of his popular children’s songs, including 12 Con Giáp (12 Zodiacs), Bài Hát Ru Của Mẹ (Mom’s Lullaby), and Bố Ơi Kể Chuyện Con Nghe (Dad, Tell Me a Bedtime Story), about childhood, family, friends, school and country.

It will include beautiful pictures and sheet music to help young readers learn how to sing and play instruments.

The work will come with a CD featuring the voices of popular child singers such as Bao Ngu, Thu Ky, Bao Ngoc, and Nha Thy, and students from music clubs at cultural houses for children.

“I worked hard to bring more suitable songs for children, containing lessons on life and family,” said Chung, 37, who recently received a copyright certificate for his 300 songs given by the Copyright Office, under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

Chung’s new song book for children is expected to be released in the near future.

Chung began his career in 2003 after working for Nhac Xanh Studio, one of the city’s private music agencies.

His music is pop and R&B, with Vietnamese folk elements.

He has written several hundred love ballads, including top hits such as Vầng Trăng Khóc (Tears of the Moon), Chiếc Khăn Gió Ấm (Beautiful Scarf) and Chuyện Tình Dưới Mưa (Love in Rain).

However, Chung is most famous for his song for children Nhật Ký Của Mẹ (Mom’s Diary) about mother’s love, released in 2011 by well-known singer Hien Thuc.

The song quickly became famous in the country and overseas.

The work brought Chung many nominations at local prestigious music awards, such as Cống Hiến (Devotion), Zing Music Awards and Mai Vàng (Golden Ochna) Awards.

In 2014, the song was translated into Japanese by composer Yoshimoto Kayo, and sung by Vietnamese-Japanese singer Hai Trieu, which became popular in Japan.

In 2015, it ranked 10th on the CD “The Best of Ballroom Music Vol. 36” produced by Casa Musica, a music company in Germany. The album features 45 works performed by popular artists and bands from different countries.

Nhật Ký Của Mẹ was included in Chung’s first songbook for children, titled 100 Songs for Children, released in mid-2017.

In 2018, he organised a free music concert for children, called Gia Đình Nhỏ-Hạnh Phúc To (Small Home - Big Family) at HCM City’s Ben Thanh Theatre.

The show featured young singers such as Bao An, Bao Ngu, Gia Khiem and Thu Ky, and famous singers Nhat Tinh Anh, Khanh Ngoc and Don Nguyen. -- VNS