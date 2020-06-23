Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Concert to celebrate COVID-19 frontline workers

 
 
23/06/2020    20:08 GMT+7

Vietnamese singers and composers will take part in Khi Ta Sống (When We Come Alive) concert in HCM City on June 27 to celebrate frontline workers fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

Concert to celebrate COVID-19 frontline workers
Pop star Ho Quynh Huong and well-known singers and composers will perform in “Khi Ta Sống” (When We Come Alive) concert in HCM City on June 27 to celebrate frontline workers fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. Photo courtesy of the organiser

Pop stars Ho Quynh Huong, Duong Trieu Vu, Truc Nhan and Bao Anh will be featured with child singers Bao An, Gia Khiem, Gia Han.

Five musicians, Tuan Thang, Minh Nhien, Quoc An, Hoai An and Vo Hoai Phuc, who rose to fame in the late 1990s and 2000s, will perform the song Ngộ (Be Together).

The song composed by Quoc An pays tribute to health workers, soldiers and volunteers in Vietnam's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Around 1,000 frontline workers will join the concert at the 7th Military Zone’s gymnasium in Tan Binh District.

They will share their experiences and stories about the war against the COVID-19 pandemic and how Vietnam has succeeded in fighting this war.

 

Young Vietnamese who returned to the country during the pandemic will talk about their 14-day life at quarantine zones.

Fashionista Chau Bui, returning from Italy, and young architect Nguyen Tang Quang, author of sketch book Con Đã Về Nhà (I’m Home) depicting quarantine life after he returned from the UK, will be featured.

The concert will be broadcast live at 8pm on Vietnam Television’s channel VTV9 and live streamed on POPs application and YouTube channel POPs Worldwide.  VNS

Musicians perform to thank COVID-19 fighters

Musicians perform to thank COVID-19 fighters

Vietnam's three biggest orchestras will perform together in a concert at Vietnam National Academy of Music (VNAM)'s Grand Hall today (June 19). 

Vietnamese artists collaborate to thank heroes for fighting COVID-19

Vietnamese artists collaborate to thank heroes for fighting COVID-19

A total of 70 Vietnamese artists have worked together to release a music video titled "Thank you" which displays the group’s sincere gratitude to heroes across the nation who have contributed to efforts to fight against the COVID-19 epidemic.

 
 

