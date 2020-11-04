Concert to gather talented violinists and pianists

Top Vietnamese violinists and pianists will showcase their talent at a concert in the concert hall of Vietnam National Academy of Music in Hanoi on November 6.

Professor and violinist Ngo Van Thanh has trained many talented Vietnamese violinists. — Photo courtesy of the artist

Galaxy Concert will feature professor and People’s Artist Ngo Van Thanh and his talented students who are also renowned artists like Nguyen Cong Thang, Ngo Hoang Linh and Ho Viet Khoa.

The special guest of the event is Prof Tran Thu Ha, former rector of the Vietnam National Academy of Music. Celebrated pianist Ha, who was also honoured with the title "People's Teacher", has guided many generations of students to become top artists in the Vietnamese music industry.

The concert will open with a joint performance from the violinists and pianists, which will be followed by solo performances of the artists and end with the song Hà Nội Niềm Tin Và Hy Vọng (Hà Nội – Faith and Hope).

According to its organisers, Galaxy Concert is expected to fill the audience with much emotion as Vietnamese Teachers’ Day, which falls on November 20, is approaching.

Senior violinist-professor Thanh said the idea of ​​a concert night with generations of excellent violinists had been a long-term goal.

"We have a wish that the music night will give the artists more motivation to continue their path of devotion to more developed Vietnamese music," Thanh added.

As a teacher with much enthusiasm for training many generations of talented students, Thanh said the affection between art teachers and students is very special. After graduating from the academy, students become colleagues and perform with their teachers.

“I have always considered my students the most beloved ones in my life whom I have felt much pride in. The teacher can only help the students for a certain period. Talented artists will have to continue to learn from others and come up with their own creativity,” he said.

Professor and violinist Ngo Van Thanh will perform with his students at the Galaxy Concert that will be held on November 6. — Photo courtesy of the artist

Prof Thanh graduated from the Moscow State Tchaikovsky Conservatory in 1979. In the early 1990s until 1996, he worked as the dean of the Strings Department of the Hanoi Conservatory of Music.

In 2006-2011 he was Director of the Hanoi National Conservatory of Music, now the Vietnam National Academy of Music. VNS

Top violinist to celebrate Beethoven’s birthday Vietnam’s leading violinist Bui Cong Duy will perform Beethoven’s Violin Concerto at the HCM City Opera House on Saturday to celebrate the 250th anniversary of Beethoven’s birthday.