Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
05/11/2020 12:29:32 (GMT +7)
Go
 
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Concert to gather talented violinists and pianists

05/11/2020    12:20 GMT+7

Top Vietnamese violinists and pianists will showcase their talent at a concert in the concert hall of Vietnam National Academy of Music in Hanoi on November 6.

Concert to gather talented violinists and pianists
Professor and violinist Ngo Van Thanh has trained many talented Vietnamese violinists. — Photo courtesy of the artist

Galaxy Concert will feature professor and People’s Artist Ngo Van Thanh and his talented students who are also renowned artists like Nguyen Cong Thang, Ngo Hoang Linh and Ho Viet Khoa.

The special guest of the event is Prof Tran Thu Ha, former rector of the Vietnam National Academy of Music. Celebrated pianist Ha, who was also honoured with the title "People's Teacher", has guided many generations of students to become top artists in the Vietnamese music industry.

The concert will open with a joint performance from the violinists and pianists, which will be followed by solo performances of the artists and end with the song Hà Nội Niềm Tin Và Hy Vọng (Hà Nội – Faith and Hope).

According to its organisers, Galaxy Concert is expected to fill the audience with much emotion as Vietnamese Teachers’ Day, which falls on November 20, is approaching.

Senior violinist-professor Thanh said the idea of ​​a concert night with generations of excellent violinists had been a long-term goal.

"We have a wish that the music night will give the artists more motivation to continue their path of devotion to more developed Vietnamese music," Thanh added.

 

As a teacher with much enthusiasm for training many generations of talented students, Thanh said the affection between art teachers and students is very special. After graduating from the academy, students become colleagues and perform with their teachers.

“I have always considered my students the most beloved ones in my life whom I have felt much pride in. The teacher can only help the students for a certain period. Talented artists will have to continue to learn from others and come up with their own creativity,” he said.

Concert to gather talented violinists and pianists
Professor and violinist Ngo Van Thanh will perform with his students at the Galaxy Concert that will be held on November 6.  — Photo courtesy of the artist

Prof Thanh graduated from the Moscow State Tchaikovsky Conservatory in 1979. In the early 1990s until 1996, he worked as the dean of the Strings Department of the Hanoi Conservatory of Music.

In 2006-2011 he was Director of the Hanoi National Conservatory of Music, now the Vietnam National Academy of Music.  VNS

Top violinist to celebrate Beethoven’s birthday

Top violinist to celebrate Beethoven’s birthday

Vietnam’s leading violinist Bui Cong Duy will perform Beethoven’s Violin Concerto at the HCM City Opera House on Saturday to celebrate the 250th anniversary of Beethoven’s birthday. 

First concert in VN to feature pipe organ

First concert in VN to feature pipe organ

A concert featuring classical music performed on pipe organ will be held in the concert hall of Vietnam National Academy of Music on October 28.

 
 

Other News

.
Italian architect to share viewpoints on substainability in contemporary architecture
Italian architect to share viewpoints on substainability in contemporary architecture
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  1 giờ trước 

Italian architect Marco Casamonti will share his viewpoints on how to harmonise development and sustainability while preserving aesthetics with Vietnamese academics and architecture practitioners during a seminar on Thursday.

Artist inspired by folk culture
Artist inspired by folk culture
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  1 giờ trước 

Artist Bui Thanh Tam has been inspired by folk material to create his works and encourage his colleagues to preserve and draw attention to traditional art. 

6th edition of the Argentine Week to be held in Hanoi
6th edition of the Argentine Week to be held in Hanoi
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  4 giờ trước 

The Embassy of Argentine Republic in Vietnam, in collaboration with Chef Emilio Fusé, will be hosting the “6th edition of the Argentine Week from November 12 to 15 in Los Fuegos Restaurant in Hanoi.

Costumes of Mong people in Sa Pa
Costumes of Mong people in Sa Pa
YOUR VIETNAMicon  5 giờ trước 

The Mong comprise more than half of the population of the popular resort town of Sa Pa in northern Vietnam. They belong to different Mong branches, but all wear indigo clothing.

Miss Earth contestants shine during Eco-Angels contest
Miss Earth contestants shine during Eco-Angels contest
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  15 giờ trước 

The organising board of the Miss Earth beauty pageant have revealed a collection of photos which features each of the contest’s participating beauties looking spectacular whilst wearing angel costumes.

Exhibition on Hang Trong folk paintings underway in Hanoi
Exhibition on Hang Trong folk paintings underway in Hanoi
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20 giờ trước 

The exhibition is a part of the project “From tradition to tradition” which encourages young artists to preserve the folk art and values of cultural heritages.

Vietnam U22 squad get training camp underway in Hanoi
Vietnam U22 squad get training camp underway in Hanoi
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  22 giờ trước 

The Vietnam U22 men’s football team put on a display of great determination during a training session held in Hanoi yesterday as the squad get preparations underway for the 31st Southeast Asian Games which is set to be held in the nation next year.

Painter surprises art lovers with wooden bas-reliefs
Painter surprises art lovers with wooden bas-reliefs
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  04/11/2020 

Hanoi-born painter Bui Duc, famed for his lacquer paintings, surprised his fans when he presented his latest artworks at an exhibition that opened in the capital on Friday night.

Photos showing local beauty claim international photography awards
Photos showing local beauty claim international photography awards
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  04/11/2020 

A number of stunning images captured throughout the country have won awards in different categories at the Siena International Photo Awards. Let’s take a closer look at some of these amazing photos:

Architecture MasterPrize 2020 honours local designers
Architecture MasterPrize 2020 honours local designers
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  03/11/2020 

Two projects completed by Vo Trong Nghia Architects, including Nocenco Café in Vinh city, along with the Chicland Hotel in Da Nang, have been granted some of the leading awards at the Architecture MasterPrize 2020 (AMP).

Vietnam Junior Fashion Week 2020 opens in HCM City
Vietnam Junior Fashion Week 2020 opens in HCM City
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  03/11/2020 

A large number of models have taken to the catwalk at Junior Fashion Week (VJFW 2020) to showcase the latest collections by local designers, with the event transpiring in Ho Chi Minh City.

Book on cai luong guru reprinted
Book on cai luong guru reprinted
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  03/11/2020 

A book about the late Meritorious Artist Nguyen Ngoc Bach, a guru of cai luong (reformed opera), has been released in HCM City.

Female designer’s fashion exhibition to open in HCM City
Female designer’s fashion exhibition to open in HCM City
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  02/11/2020 

Female fashion designer Thuy Nguyen will open an exhibition to celebrate her nine-year career in HCM City.

Hanoi to host third ASEAN Graphic Arts Exhibition
Hanoi to host third ASEAN Graphic Arts Exhibition
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  02/11/2020 

The third ASEAN Graphic Arts Exhibition will take place in Hanoi from November 6-25.

Vietnam Runway Fashion Week 2020 opens
Vietnam Runway Fashion Week 2020 opens
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  02/11/2020 

Three Vietnamese popular designers opened the Vietnam Runway Fashion Week which took place at White Palace Convention Center in HCMC from October 29-31.

Vietnamese guitarist wins prize at Berlin competition
Vietnamese guitarist wins prize at Berlin competition
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  01/11/2020 

Dao Nhu Khanh, a Vietnamese contestant, has been honourd as the best performer of “To khuc Kieu” (Suite Kieu) and selected as a compulsory part of the eight International Guitar Competition and Festival in Berlin.

HCM City launches new art project on folk music
HCM City launches new art project on folk music
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  01/11/2020 

A long-term art project offering folk music albums and performances has been launched as part of HCM City’s efforts to introduce Vietnamese traditional arts and culture to young people.

Cham traditions live on at annual festival
Cham traditions live on at annual festival
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  01/11/2020 

Every October, the Cham ethnic minority from around the country, particularly those in the south-central province of Binh Thuan, celebrate the Kate Festival -- one of their biggest and most unique cultural activities.

Vietnamese primary teacher makes unique handicraft from rice straw
Vietnamese primary teacher makes unique handicraft from rice straw
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  01/11/2020 

37 years old art teacher Dang Vu Linh of Thuong Phuoc 1A Primary School in the Mekong Delta of Dong Thap Province has become renowned for making unique handicrafts from rice straw - a waste product of rice harvest.

Vietnam creativity and design festival to return next month
Vietnam creativity and design festival to return next month
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  31/10/2020 

The Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design 2020 will take place from November 7 to 22 to celebrate Vietnamese creativity through a series of online and offline activities.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 