Hanoi concert to honour forefront ‘soldiers’ in COVID-19 fight

A special concert entitled “We Return” will take place in Hanoi on June 19 as a “thank-you” gesture to those who have been on the frontlines in the battle against COVID-19, gathering together over 130 artists from Vietnam’s three largest orchestras.

The poster of the concert (Source: organisers)

Co-organised by the Vietnam National Symphony Orchestra, the Vietnam National Academy of Music - Hanoi Philharmonic Orchestra, and the Vietnam National Opera & Ballet, the concert will be led by Japanese conductor Honna Tetsuji.

Among participants are a number of leading artists, such as oboist Hoang Manh Lam, violinist Nguyen Thien Minh, and pianists Nguyen Huy Phuong and Nguyen Trinh Huong.

Famous musical pieces to be staged include the G. Rossini’s Overture from the opera “La Gazza Ladra”, Bach’s Concerto for the oboe and violin in D minor, Francis Poulenc’s Concerto for two pianos and orchestra in D minor, and Ottorino Respighi’s opera “Pini di Roma” (Pines of Rome).

The grand concert marks the return of the orchestras following a long hiatus due to COVID-19, during which all performances were cancelled./.