Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
11/06/2020 18:35:48 (GMT +7)
Go
 
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Coronavirus pandemic set to cost Premier League clubs £1bn in 2019-20 - Deloitte

 
 
11/06/2020    17:25 GMT+7

Premier League clubs are likely to see revenue fall by £1bn in their 2019-20 accounts because of the coronavirus pandemic, predicts Deloitte.

Manchester City won the Premier League title in 2018-19

Manchester City won the Premier League title in 2018-19
 

Premier League clubs face a £1bn reduction in their revenues in 2019-20 because of the coronavirus pandemic, says financial services firm Deloitte.

The 20 English top-flight clubs had a combined revenue of more than £5bn for the first time in 2018-19.

But this season has been on hold since March, and the 92 remaining matches will be held behind closed doors. 

And Deloitte's Dan Jones expects "significant revenue reduction and operating losses" in European football.

Deloitte says £500m of the reduction for Premier League clubs - in rebates to broadcasters and a loss of matchday revenue - will be "permanently lost", with the remainder "deferred" until 2020-21 if this season and next are completed.

Manchester United said last month that the pandemic had already cost them £28m - but they expect the final figure to be far higher.

Key findings from Deloitte's annual review of football finance

  • The Premier League clubs' revenues rose to £5.2bn in 2018-19 - up 7% on the previous year.
  • The 'big five' European leagues (England, Spain, Italy, Germany and France) generated a record £15bn in revenue - up 9%.
  • Premier League clubs' aggregate operating profits fell 5% to £824m.
  • The 92 Premier League and Football League clubs generated a record £6.2bn in revenue, and contributed £2.3bn in taxes to HMRC (2017-18: £2.1bn).
  • Premier League clubs made combined pre-tax losses of £165m.

What is the picture in the Football League?

All three divisions of the English Football League - the Championship, League One and League Two - achieved record revenues in 2018-19, topping a combined £1bn for the first time.

 

But Championship clubs lost a combined £300m, with a ratio of players' wages to turnover of 107%.

Deloitte believes teams in the division should work to a salary cap of 70% of revenue to ensure their survival.

Jones said: "You've got 107% of revenue going out on wages. You can see the problem looming.

"A salary cap is a blunt instrument, but if you can only spend 70% of revenue on salary, and applied that in 2018-19, you take £300m out of the wage bill and wipe out the losses."

Bury - then in League One - were expelled by the EFL in August after a takeover bid collapsed, but Jones says Leagues One and Two were "systemically in a better place than 10 years previously" prior to the coronavirus pandemic.

Both divisions' regular seasons have been brought to an early conclusion, with the positions decided on a points-per-match basis, although the promotion play-offs could still take place.

An EFL spokesman said: "The EFL has been consulting with its member clubs for some time regarding potential changes to financial and sustainability regulations with the aim of improving the current position in all three divisions.

"These discussions, which commenced prior to the Covid-19 outbreak and have continued throughout the crisis, have included reviews of the divisional cost controls currently in place and the potential introduction of new measures such as salary caps and squad size limits. Discussions with clubs remain ongoing."

More findings from Deloitte's annual review of football finance

  • The 72 Football League clubs earned revenues of over £1bn for the first time.
  • Championship clubs generated record combined revenues of £785m in 2018-19 - a 5% increase from 2017-18.
  • The wages/revenue ratio of English Championship clubs increased to a record 107%.
  • League One clubs had their highest aggregate revenues (£191m) and League Two matched its previous record (£91m). BBC
 
 

Other News

.
Zen master answers children’s question via book
Zen master answers children’s question via book
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  8 giờ trước 

The book Is Nothing Something? by Buddhist monk Thich Nhat Hanh has been translated and published in Vietnam, answering kids' questions about life, death, family, friendship and everything in between.

Huyen My nominated among 100 Most Beautiful Faces worldwide
Huyen My nominated among 100 Most Beautiful Faces worldwide
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  10 giờ trước 

Huyen My, the first runner-up at Miss Vietnam 2014, has been listed among a range of nominees for the annual 100 Most Beautiful Faces, as formally announced by prestigious website TC Candler.

Dao language and culture live on
Dao language and culture live on
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  10 giờ trước 

The ethnic Dao group in the northern province of Tuyen Quang are particularly proud of one local old man, who they regard as a kind-hearted teacher handing down the ancient characters of their language as well as their traditional cultural identity.

Vietnamese photographer wins best photo in #Red2020 contest by Agora Images
Vietnamese photographer wins best photo in #Red2020 contest by Agora Images
PHOTOSicon  22 giờ trước 

An image taken by local photographer Nong Thanh Toan has gone on to be named as the overall winner of the World’s Best Red Photo contest, also known as #Red 2020, following its launch by the Agora Images app.

How Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton films can 'inspire' young women
How Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton films can 'inspire' young women
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  10/06/2020 

Both former first ladies Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton have documentaries out about their lives.

Exhibition featuring young artists opens in Hanoi
Exhibition featuring young artists opens in Hanoi
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  10/06/2020 

An exhibition showcasing new and creative perspectives from the young Vietnamese artists' club of the Vietnam Fine Arts Association is being held in the Art Exhibition House in the city's Ngo Quyen Street.

Vietnam to compete in two int’l e-sport events
Vietnam to compete in two int’l e-sport events
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  10/06/2020 

Vietnam will compete in two international e-sport events this month, Free Fire Asia All-Stars (FFAA) and Arena of Valor Premier League (APL).

Midfielder Kieu wins Fair Play Award
Midfielder Kieu wins Fair Play Award
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  10/06/2020 

Midfielder Chuong Thi Kieu of the national women’s football team won the Fair Play Award 2019 Tuesday morning.

HBSO hosts concert to mark Beethoven’s birthday
HBSO hosts concert to mark Beethoven’s birthday
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  10/06/2020 

The HCM City Ballet Symphony Orchestra and Opera (HBSO) will host a concert celebrating the 250th birthday of Beethoven at the Opera House on Saturday.

International Day of Yoga to be held in Hanoi in June
International Day of Yoga to be held in Hanoi in June
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  10/06/2020 

The 6th International Day of Yoga in Vietnam will be held on June 21 with new measures for social distancing.

Brazilian coach eyes great times at Gia Dinh FC
Brazilian coach eyes great times at Gia Dinh FC
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  10/06/2020 

Having won over many fans and with a host of memories from seven seasons playing football in Vietnam, Brazilian former striker Flavio Luiz Neto da Silva Cruz, 41, jumped at the chance last February to coach second-division Gia Dinh FC.

The essence of Chu Dau pottery
The essence of Chu Dau pottery
PHOTOSicon  09/06/2020 

Chu Dau is a brand that has spread far and wide and has connected the quintessence of pottery, bringing the country's traditional ceramic products to tourists both home and abroad.

Hanoi’s F1 racetrack fences removed
Hanoi’s F1 racetrack fences removed
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  09/06/2020 

The fences along the F1 racetrack in Hanoi are being removed after the race was suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Vietnam to play Malaysia in World Cup qualifiers on October 13
Vietnam to play Malaysia in World Cup qualifiers on October 13
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  09/06/2020 

The match between Vietnam and Malaysia in the second round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification is slated for October 13 in Malaysia, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has announced.

Book on eco-warrior Greta Thunberg published in Vietnamese
Book on eco-warrior Greta Thunberg published in Vietnamese
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  09/06/2020 

A book about Greta Thunberg, the Swedish teenager who has been called “the voice of the planet”, has been published in Vietnamese by ThaiHa Books Company and the Swedish embassy in Hanoi.

Student Vovinam tournament begins in HCM City
Student Vovinam tournament begins in HCM City
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  09/06/2020 

Some 1,620 students from 300 primary, secondary and high schools in HCM City are competing in the third Phu Dong Sports Tournament for the Vovinam Nestlé MILO Cup, 

Ballet Kieu to be staged in HCM City this month
Ballet Kieu to be staged in HCM City this month
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  09/06/2020 

A ballet based on Truyện Kiều (The Tale of Kiều), the 18th century poetic masterpiece by the great poet Nguyen Du, is expected to be staged at the HCM City Opera House this month.

Free concert featuring experimental music to be held in Hanoi
Free concert featuring experimental music to be held in Hanoi
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  09/06/2020 

A concert where the audience can join the journey of understanding experimental music will be open for all at French cultural institute L’Espcace on June 12.

Amazing Vietnamese wooden car models hit foreign headlines
Amazing Vietnamese wooden car models hit foreign headlines
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  09/06/2020 

Foreign website Carscoops has published an article titled “Amazing wood carved scale models” which showcases a range of impressive Vietnamese wooden car models.

Ethnic minorities’ traditional values find place in schools
Ethnic minorities’ traditional values find place in schools
VIDEOicon  09/06/2020 

Schools in Cao Loc district in northern Lang Son province have included a range of extra-curricular activities on ethnic minority groups’ traditional performances and games.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 