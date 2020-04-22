Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
23/04/2020 00:51:25 (GMT +7)
Go
 
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Coronavirus: Rock bands start selling face mask merchandise

 
 
22/04/2020    12:32 GMT+7

My Chemical Romance and Korn are among the acts offering a new piece of must-have merch.

As the global pandemic continues, bands have started offering a new piece of must-have merchandise alongside their T-shirts and hoodies - face masks.

Metal acts like Megadeth, Korn and Thursday have led the way, listing masks on their online stores.

My Chemical Romance are selling a stockpile of masks they designed before the pandemic for a show in the desert.

The proceeds will go to a fund for those in live music industry who have lost their jobs because of Covid-19.

"We had these masks made to keep you dust-free in the desert, a show that never happened, never will," the band said in a statement. 

Perhaps, they suggested, "we were unknowingly waiting for the right time" to send them to fans.

Megadeth's masks, which feature their mascot Vic Rattlehead, are being given away to anyone who places an order on their online shop, with a portion of proceeds going towards coronavirus relief.

A line of surgical masks emblazoned with the Korn logo have sold out on the band's official website - but they promise more stock is on its way.

In the US, where the Center Of Disease Control has recommended the use of face coverings to slow the spread of coronavirus, one manufacturer estimates that four to six billion masks will be produced and sold in the next 12 months.

The UK government's scientific advisers were due to meet on Tuesday to discuss whether the public should be urged to wear masks.

The music merchandise industry, which was worth $3.5bn (£2.8bn) last year, has been quick to respond to the demand.

The landscape has shifted dramatically since Latin pop star J Balvin was accused of cashing in on the coronavirus crisis when he tried to sell branded face masks on his online store last month.

He issued a swift apology, saying the promotion "didn't have my consent".

"This is not the way I act, even less in a moment like this," he added, as the gear was removed from his website.

So why aren't bands like Megadeth and Korn being called out in the same way?

"I think the tide has changed," says Christiaan Munro, founder and co-owner of live music company Sandbag, which has created merchandise for acts including The Chemical Brothers, Radiohead, Bastille and Blink-182.

"When coronavirus first happened, the face mask was seen as a very negative and scary image. Now, it's going to be something that you wear to the shops.

"It's become an essential rather than a gimmick, and it will become a fashion accessory. That will be the progression."

 

Munro says his company has been contacted by several artists interested in creating their own masks, and "the supply chain is being worked out right now".

In many cases, old T-shirts will be recycled to create the masks, meaning "each one will be unique".

"Weirdly enough, we were already making a lot of masks," Tony Holiday, president of the Toronto-based Kt8 Merchandise Company told Billboard magazine last week.

"A lot of our acts are EDM and in that scene, bandanas and face masks have been popular at festivals for years because of the dust factor. So with the recent demand in face masks, we were already set up to deliver."

Kt8 is donating some of its proceeds to local hospitals and charities, while other merchandise manufacturers are donating surplus stock to be turned into masks and head caps for hospitals.

Meanwhile, a number of major fashion brands have also been making protective equipment for medical professionals, with some designers bringing out ranges of masks for public sale.

Munro notes that masks were also popular among Asian music fans before the Covid-19 pandemic.

"If you see pictures of people in the cities like Tokyo and Beijing, they worry about Sars or pollution - so there are a lot of face masks being worn," he says.

"But they've also been selling face masks on market stalls in downtown LA, in the fashion district, for a long time. It's a utility item and then it flowed over into fashion."

That's why pop acts like Ariana Grande and Little Mix had masks on their merchandise stands before the coronavirus outbreak; while Billie Eilish wore a Gucci mask to Glastonbury and the Grammy Awards, and sells her own branded masks at Urban Outfitters.

It should be noted that masks made of fabric or cloth may only provide a small degree of protection and could even increase the risk of infection, according to the European Centre for Disease Control.

Munro says that's why UK acts have not so far been inclined to commission their own line of face coverings.

"But I think we'll follow the US, with bands promoting face masks as the general population decides to wear them, with or without instruction from government," he says.

And while most artists are using the merchandise to raise money for charity, Munro says some will be looking to "supplement the income they've lost through tours being cancelled".

Sales of T-shirts and hoodies have remained steady during the lockdown, he notes, which could be a lifeline for some smaller acts.

"Interestingly, when tours got cancelled, those artists that have put their tour merchandise [on sale] with the dates that never happened on the back, they've done really well," he says.

"It was surprising that people have been supporting the tours even though they didn't get to go to them." BBC

 
 

Other News

.
Runner Lai pounds the pavements in search of revenge
Runner Lai pounds the pavements in search of revenge
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  16 giờ trước 

Runner Nguyen Van Lai is a creature of habit and every day, he wakes up early and starts training at Hanoi’s National Sports Training Centre.

Reviving the Dong Ho folk painting craft
Reviving the Dong Ho folk painting craft
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  17 giờ trước 

The Prime Minister has issued a written consent on submitting a national dossier to UNESCO for the inclusion of the craft of Dong Ho folk painting in the list of intangible cultural heritages in need of urgent safeguarding.

National museum shows historic moment through online display
National museum shows historic moment through online display
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21/04/2020 

The Vietnam National Fine Arts Museum (VNFAM) has launched an online exhibition of paintings and sculptures, including those by artists who were on the battlefield or witnessed the historic moment of Vietnam gaining its independence

Exhibition showcasing reunification art available to view online
Exhibition showcasing reunification art available to view online
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21/04/2020 

The Vietnam National Fine Arts Museum (VNFAM) has launched an online exhibition of paintings and sculptures, including those by artists who were on the battlefield or witnessed the historic moment of Vietnam gaining its independence

Happiness smiles on former midfielder Kim Hong
Happiness smiles on former midfielder Kim Hong
FEATUREicon  21/04/2020 

For many footballers, success on the pitch means sacrificing their youth and love lives, with nights out at bars and cinemas with a date replaced for early mornings on the training ground and long away trips.

Vietnamese photographer claims best photo of #Sport2020
Vietnamese photographer claims best photo of #Sport2020
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21/04/2020 

Local photographer @tuan1368 has been named as the overall winner of the #Sport2020 contest to find the world’s best sports photo, as launched by app Agora.

Film companies postpone work on new projects until social distancing period ends
Film companies postpone work on new projects until social distancing period ends
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21/04/2020 

Vietnamese film companies have postponed work on new projects due to the Covid-19 outbreak. 

French tourist features Vietnamese beauty through paintings
French tourist features Vietnamese beauty through paintings
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21/04/2020 

A French tourist has introduced his paintings about the beauty of Vietnamese people and nature on his Facebook account.

Saigon Children to organise online race to raise fund for disadvantaged children
Saigon Children to organise online race to raise fund for disadvantaged children
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21/04/2020 

The UK organisation Saigon Children’s Charity is organising The Virtual Steps Challenge 2020, an online race where people from around the world can track their steps as they run, walk or exercise to compete to raise money for children

Scaled-down World Cup qualifiers could aid Vietnam
Scaled-down World Cup qualifiers could aid Vietnam
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21/04/2020 

FIFA is considering reducing the number of matches in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers due to the coronavirus pandemic, which could boost Vietnam's chances of qualifying for the tournament for the first time ever.

Art challenge inspires positive spirit
Art challenge inspires positive spirit
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21/04/2020 

Many Vietnamese artists are taking part in an art challenge on Facebook to share their love for art.

IWF strengthens doping controls on VN weightlifters following bans
IWF strengthens doping controls on VN weightlifters following bans
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21/04/2020 

The International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) has said it will ramp up supervision for seven Vietnamese athletes, making them subject to random testing.

VN artists release new theatrical products on YouTube
VN artists release new theatrical products on YouTube
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21/04/2020 

Vietnamese theatrical artists have introduced new video products online while theatres remain closed due to Covid-19.

Popular Vietnamese literature works you can’t miss
Popular Vietnamese literature works you can’t miss
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21/04/2020 

Reading not only provides you with bags of knowledge, but it is also a good way to kill time during the COVID-19. Here are some popular Vietnamese books that you can’t miss.

Vietnamese cyclist That to return to Belgium in June for cycling practice
Vietnamese cyclist That to return to Belgium in June for cycling practice
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20/04/2020 

National top cyclist Nguyen Thi That will return to her Belgian Lotto Soudal Ladies club in June for competition preparation.

Painter Chuong, former president of VN Fine Arts Association, dies
Painter Chuong, former president of VN Fine Arts Association, dies
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20/04/2020 

After a long time battling cancer, painter Tran Khanh Chuong, former president of the Vietnam Fine Arts Association, died yesterday, aged 77.

UNESCO launches ResiliArt movement amid COVID-19 pandemic
UNESCO launches ResiliArt movement amid COVID-19 pandemic
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20/04/2020 

UNESCO has launched a movement calling on artists to share their stories, works and opinions to raise awareness about the far-reaching ramifications of COVID-19 across the sector and support artists during and following the crisis.

Hanoi astronomy park nears completion
Hanoi astronomy park nears completion
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20/04/2020 

The first outdoor astronomy park in Southeast Asea is nearing completion at Duong Noi Urban Area in Ha Dong District, Hanoi.

Best goals of Vietnam football team
Best goals of Vietnam football team
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20/04/2020 

Missing football? That’s a stupid question, of course you’re missing football. We all are! But fear not, here are a selection of some of the best goals scored by Vietnam over the last few years. There are some crackers here.

Photograph of Vietnamese fish seller wins grand prize at Smithsonian contest
Photograph of Vietnamese fish seller wins grand prize at Smithsonian contest
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20/04/2020 

An image featuring a fish seller in Hanoi taken by British photographer Jon Enoch has gone on to claim the grand prize at an annual photo contest organised by Smithsonian magazine of the United States.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 