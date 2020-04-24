Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
24/04/2020 16:12:14 (GMT +7)
Coronavirus ruins Doan Van Hau's chances of competing in Eredivisie

 
 
24/04/2020    11:16 GMT+7

With professional football shut down in the Netherlands until September 1, Vietnamese defender Doan Van Hau will have no chance of competing in the national Eredivisie this season.

Vietnamese defender Doan Van Hau still hopes to compete for Heereenven in the Eredivisie. — Photo SC Heerenveen 

The decision was made by Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Tuesday to extend the country’s ban on major events for over five months due to the coronavirus.

However, the KNVB, who govern football in the country, has not yet made a definitive decision to declare the campaign over. There are still eight outstanding matches to play.

Hau’s loan deal with Dutch club Heereenven will end in June. If he is not offered a new contract, the Vietnam national team member will have to return to Hanoi FC.

Vo Le Trung, general director of Hanoi T&T Sports Joint Stock Company which manages Hanoi FC, confirmed that he would have a place in the team to compete in the V.League 1 when he returned.

“Hanoi and Heerenveen both respect our agreement. If they do not want a new deal, Hau will return and play for us,” said Trung.

 “During his time in the Netherlands, Hau has played only a few minutes for the first team, but has featured regularly for the juniors, which has given him valuable experience of European football.

“In the past two months, Hau has been recovering from an injury, and then COVID-19 caused the postponement of the tournament. These factors have definitely affected his performance, but I believe he will find his form again.

“It is a pity he has not had the chance to play more in the Eredivisie, but he is still young and has plenty to work for.”

 

If he returns, Hau will be sidelined for the first half of the V.League 1 anyway, but with matches being delayed the new fixture list will not be released until a later date.

Hau said he really wanted to continue playing in the Netherlands and fight for a place in the Heerenveen line-up because competing in Europe is his dream.

“I appreciated the managers who gave me a chance to play. After months here, I feel much better and I have integrated well with my teammates,” said Hau.

“I've received a lot of support. The people here have made me feel more confident to continue on my journey, although there will be challenges.

“I have never and will never give up my dream of European football. I have improved and don’t want to return home now. I hope Heerenveen will extend my contract. I want to contribute to the club,” he said.

Heerenveen currently rank No 10 out of 18 teams. Top teams like Ajax, AZ Alkmaar and Feyenoord hold the top three spots after 26 matches.  VNS

