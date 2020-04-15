Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
15/04/2020 13:35:49 (GMT +7)
Go
 
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Coronavirus: The stars holding online reunions under lockdown

 
 
15/04/2020    12:24 GMT+7

As the High School Musical cast prepares to sing together again, which other stars are doing the same?

With the coronavirus pandemic cancelling concerts, festivals, and film and TV production around the world, its stars are still finding ways to perform - and the crisis has even spurred some reunions.

Here are a few of the artists getting together again.

We're All In This Together

More than a decade since the release of the franchise's last film, the cast of High School Musical are coming back together for a special reunion later this week.

Director Kenny Ortega has confirmed that the cast will be joining Disney's Family Singalong this Thursday, according to entertainment website Deadline.

Stars Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Tisdale are among those taking part from the comfort of their own homes, while Zac Effron is set to send a video message. 

"We have reunited for a special night just for you guys!" Tisdale wrote on Instagram.

Ariane Grande and Christina Aguilera - both former stars for the entertainment firm - will also be performing classic Disney hits.

Hudgens last month apologised for comments she made on Instagram about the coronavirus crisis, in which she said: "Even if everybody gets it, like yeah, people are going to die, which is terrible... but inevitable?"

She said her words were "not at all appropriate".

Take That pair reward fans' Patience

"The dynamic duo return", singer Gary Barlow announced in an Instagram post on Monday, as he sat down for a virtual duet with his former Take That bandmate Robbie Williams.

Over a quarter of a million people have already seen their latest rendition of their 2010 hit Shame, and fans were overjoyed.

"So worth the wait though," one said. 

Barlow has been posting regular online collaborations on his Instagram account, including groups such as...

JLS Beat Again (and again)

 

While JLS had already announced they were getting back together before the coronavirus outbreak, their comeback tour isn't due to kick off until November.

And so the band's four singers also joined Gary Barlow in a virtual concert last week, singing the Take That hit Back For Good.

Jenny from the Blockdown

Over the Easter weekend, Sean "Diddy" Combs held a dance party on Instagram Live in support of health workers.

He was joined by celebrities including Drake - but it was his dance with his ex, Jennifer Lopez, that got the biggest reaction.

Backstreet's back

It may have been more than 20 years since their hit song I Want It That Way, but that didn't stop the Backstreet Boys from taking part in the iHeart Living Room Concert For America at the end of last month.

Each member sang from their own home, with children popping in and out of the recording.

The band joined host Elton John and other stars, including Camila Cabello, Billie Eilish, Mariah Carey and Sam Smith, in the hour-long charity concert.

The one that still hasn't happened

In February, it was announced that Friends would be revived for a reunion special.

The series, which ended in 2004, is still extremely popular but the pandemic has pushed filming back until May at the earliest, according to reports.

Fans of Friends aren't the only ones hoping for a reunion soon.

While the group haven't announced anything just yet, a One Direction comeback is on the cards for later this year. BBC

 
 

Other News

.
VN referees still train despite COVID-19 pandemic
VN referees still train despite COVID-19 pandemic
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  3 giờ trước 

Like footballers, Vietnamese referees have had the beautiful game taken away from them due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but that isn't stopping them from keeping in shape.

V.League 1 may return in third week of May
V.League 1 may return in third week of May
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  6 giờ trước 

The V.League 1 could be back in action in May, if the COVID-19 pandemic eases.

One Direction are speaking about anniversary reunion, Liam Payne says
One Direction are speaking about anniversary reunion, Liam Payne says
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  5 giờ trước 

"Ten years is a really special moment," says Liam Payne, hinting a reunion could be on the cards.

Ethnic community celebrates traditional festival at home
Ethnic community celebrates traditional festival at home
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  13 giờ trước 

Khmer ethnic communities are celebrating their traditional New Year Festival – Chôl Chnăm Thmây – at home this year from April 13-16 instead of visiting pagodas as part of the national effort to battle the COVID-19 pandemic.

10 kitchen hacks to make your life easier
10 kitchen hacks to make your life easier
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20 giờ trước 

Spending most of the social distancing time in a kitchen, so why don’t you learn some kitchen tricks to overcome difficulties and become a top notch at-home chief?

Vietnamese photographers make Top 50 of #Fun2020 contest of Agora Images
Vietnamese photographers make Top 50 of #Fun2020 contest of Agora Images
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  14/04/2020 

A number of stunning images taken by Vietnamese photographers have secured a place among the Top 50 entries of the #Fun2020 Photo Contest launched by Agora Images.

Young food stylist brings flair to Vietnamese cuisine
Young food stylist brings flair to Vietnamese cuisine
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  14/04/2020 

With her desire to improve the visual presentation of Vietnamese dishes, Meo Thuy Duong quit her career as a graphic designer to become a food stylist. After devoting much effort and time, Duong is now known as a famous food stylist in the country.

VN cinemas face crisis due to Covid-19 outbreak
VN cinemas face crisis due to Covid-19 outbreak
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  14/04/2020 

Cinemas around the country are facing a serious crisis due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Posters raise public awareness of COVID-19 in Vietnam
Posters raise public awareness of COVID-19 in Vietnam
PHOTOSicon  13/04/2020 

Winning posters from a competition held by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism's Culture Department have appeared in Hanoi’s streets to promote good hygiene and prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Vietnam athletics still has a chance as Olympic qualification date changed
Vietnam athletics still has a chance as Olympic qualification date changed
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  13/04/2020 

Vietnam still has opportunities to earn Olympic berths after World Athletics (IAAF) changed the qualification deadline.

Music for working at home during COVID-19
Music for working at home during COVID-19
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  13/04/2020 

How do you chill your mind and focus on the tasks ahead? Relaxing music of course. Here are some chill-out tunes to help you get in the zone.

Publisher releases bilingual picture book
Publisher releases bilingual picture book
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  13/04/2020 

A new bilingual picture book that was recently released should appeal to both Vietnamese and expat children.

V.League 2 to feature 14 teams from 2021
V.League 2 to feature 14 teams from 2021
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  13/04/2020 

Fourteen teams will compete in the V.League 2 from 2021, according to the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF).

Wellknown composer to release book of 300 songs for children
Wellknown composer to release book of 300 songs for children
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  13/04/2020 

Composer Nguyen Van Chung of HCM City is working on a song book of 300 songs for children, which he has been writing for seven years.

Cheap PC games to while away the hours during the COVID-19 pandemic
Cheap PC games to while away the hours during the COVID-19 pandemic
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  13/04/2020 

Are you a fan of video games but struggling for cash right now? Is your PC or laptop unable to play graphic intensive game? Fear not, here’s a list of the best games out there for only VNĐ120,000.

Tu Lan Adventure Race to be held in July
Tu Lan Adventure Race to be held in July
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  13/04/2020 

The 2020 Tu Lan Adventure Race will be rescheduled for July 1-4, the organisers have announced.

ASEAN Club Championship cancelled
ASEAN Club Championship cancelled
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  13/04/2020 

The 2020 ASEAN Club Championship has been cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) confirmed.

Bollywood: Coronavirus brings India's mega movie industry to standstill
Bollywood: Coronavirus brings India's mega movie industry to standstill
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  13/04/2020 

India's Hindi film industry sees abandoned film sets, closed cinemas and movie stars with empty diaries

COVID-19 delays Ironman 70.3 Vietnam race
COVID-19 delays Ironman 70.3 Vietnam race
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  12/04/2020 

The TECHCOMBANK IRONMAN 70.3 Vietnam 2020 has been rescheduled for a second time due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Great hacks to make your DIY jobs easier
Great hacks to make your DIY jobs easier
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  12/04/2020 

With all this spare time on your hands because of COVID-19, surely this is the best time to catch up on all those DIY jobs that need doing around your home? Here are some great hacks to make your work so much easier.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 