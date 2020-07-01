Costume designs for Khanh Van at Miss Universe 2020 feature local culture

A design contest aimed at selecting a suitable national costume for Khanh Van at the upcoming Miss Universe 2020 pageant is proving popular,

with organisers offering regular updates on new unique entries aiming to introduce Vietnamese culture to a global audience.

Khanh Van, 25, is a native of Ho Chi Minh City and won the Miss Universe Vietnam crown back in August, 2019. With measurements of 83-60-90, she stands at 175cm tall and is expected to achieve strong results when she competes in the global Miss Universe 2020 pageant.

The latest competition marks the third consecutive year that a design contest has been held in order to select a national costume for the Vietnamese representative while participating in Miss Universe. The two previous versions of the event saw H’Hen Nie wear an outfit known as “Banh Mi”, or simply “Bread” in English, with Hoang Thuy dressing as “Ca Phe Phin Sua Da”, or “Iced milk coffee”, leaving a great impression on both the judges and members of the audience.

Ao Dai, a traditional long dress, will be the main theme for this year’s design contest. So far, an array of unique outfits have been introduced to the public, including a design featuring images of Hoa Phuong Do, known locally as red flamboyant flowers, and bicycles being ridden by Vietnamese students.

A traditional Lunar New Year, known locally as Tet, features on one entry.

A submission designed like a Vietnamese wedding dress has been made public.

Following are some of the leading outfits sent in so far.

VOV

Impressive costume designs revealed for Khanh Van at Miss Universe A design contest to select a national costume for the Vietnamese representative to wear at the upcoming Miss Universe 2020 pageant is proving popular among members of the public and has attracted plenty of entries.