01/07/2020 20:19:10 (GMT +7)
Costume designs for Khanh Van at Miss Universe 2020 feature local culture

 
 
01/07/2020    20:15 GMT+7

A design contest aimed at selecting a suitable national costume for Khanh Van at the upcoming Miss Universe 2020 pageant is proving popular, 

with organisers offering regular updates on new unique entries aiming to introduce Vietnamese culture to a global audience.

costume designs for khanh van at miss universe 2020 feature local culture hinh 1

Khanh Van, 25, is a native of Ho Chi Minh City and won the Miss Universe Vietnam crown back in August, 2019. With measurements of 83-60-90, she stands at 175cm tall and is expected to achieve strong results when she competes in the global Miss Universe 2020 pageant.

costume designs for khanh van at miss universe 2020 feature local culture hinh 2

The latest competition marks the third consecutive year that a design contest has been held in order to select a national costume for the Vietnamese representative  while participating in Miss Universe. The two previous versions of the event saw H’Hen Nie wear an outfit known as “Banh Mi”, or simply “Bread” in English, with Hoang Thuy dressing as “Ca Phe Phin Sua Da”, or “Iced milk coffee”, leaving a great impression on both the judges and members of the audience.

costume designs for khanh van at miss universe 2020 feature local culture hinh 3

Ao Dai, a traditional long dress, will be the main theme for this year’s design contest. So far, an array of unique outfits have been introduced to the public, including a design featuring images of Hoa Phuong Do, known locally as red flamboyant flowers, and bicycles being ridden by Vietnamese students.

costume designs for khanh van at miss universe 2020 feature local culture hinh 4

A traditional Lunar New Year, known locally as Tet, features on one entry.

costume designs for khanh van at miss universe 2020 feature local culture hinh 5

A submission designed like a Vietnamese wedding dress has been made public.

costume designs for khanh van at miss universe 2020 feature local culture hinh 6

Following are some of the leading outfits sent in so far.

costume designs for khanh van at miss universe 2020 feature local culture hinh 7

costume designs for khanh van at miss universe 2020 feature local culture hinh 8
 

costume designs for khanh van at miss universe 2020 feature local culture hinh 9

costume designs for khanh van at miss universe 2020 feature local culture hinh 10

costume designs for khanh van at miss universe 2020 feature local culture hinh 11

costume designs for khanh van at miss universe 2020 feature local culture hinh 12

costume designs for khanh van at miss universe 2020 feature local culture hinh 13

costume designs for khanh van at miss universe 2020 feature local culture hinh 14

