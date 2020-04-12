COVID-19 delays Ironman 70.3 Vietnam race

The TECHCOMBANK IRONMAN 70.3 Vietnam 2020 has been rescheduled for a second time due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Australian Tim Reed reacts at finish line at the TECHCOMBANK IRONMAN 70.3 Vietnam. The race, which was delayed due to COVID-19, has been rescheduled to take place in September. Photo courtesy TECHCOMBANK IRONMAN 70.3 Vietnam

The event will now take place over three days in September. The Sunrise Sprint and Ironkids races will be held on September 5 and the main race on September 6. The Newborn’s Vietnam Runout will be held on September 4.

A statement released by the organisers said: “In order to keep our participants and partners safe and prevent the spread of the coronavirus further in our community, we made the difficult decision to postpone the TECHCOMBANK IRONMAN 70.3 Vietnam 2020 and surrounding events to keep our community safe from the COVID-19.

“We have been busy working with the collective Organising Committee, including the government, our title sponsor Techcombank, and the IRONMAN Asia team to schedule a new date for the event.”

The race, which normally takes place on May 10 in Da Nang City, was won last year by two-time world champion Patrick Lange of Germany. — VNS

