COVID-19: Footballers offer heartfelt messages for #Thankyou campaign

Footballers from both the Vietnamese men’s and women’s national teams have been active in responding to the #Thankyou campaign which aims to deliver sincere messages of thanks to medical workers.

The #Thankyou campaign calls on people from all age groups to unite with the country’s doctors and nurses in the battle against the COVID-19. The effort encourages citizens to raise funds, provide essential goods, or send kind messages to medical workers.

Led by head coach Park Hang-seo, the Vietnamese men’s football team enthusiastically responded to the campaign by taking the lead to encourage other people to join in the efforts.

Head coach Park Hang-seo delivers a #Thankyou message to medical workers as they strive to curb the spread of COVID-19 epidemic.

Defender Bui Tien Dung also participates in the campaign.

Defender Dinh Trong delivers a message thanking medical staff.

Defender Que Ngoc Hai offers his sincere thanks to all doctors and nurses who are working hard to defend the nation in the battle against the COVID-19 epidemic.

Footballer Hoang Thi Loan offers her thanks as part of the campaign.

In addition to representatives from the men’s national team, players from the women’s national squad such as Hai Yen, Hong Nhung, Hoang Thi Loan, and Chuong Thi Kieu show their gratitude to medical workers. VOV

