Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
10/05/2020 11:05:50 (GMT +7)
Go
 
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Cultural activities held in Hanoi to celebrate President Ho Chi Minh’s birthday

 
 
10/05/2020    10:02 GMT+7

Rare objects and documents associated with President Ho Chi Minh have been put on public display for the first time at the Ho Chi Minh Museum.

Cultural activities held in Hanoi to celebrate President Ho Chi Minh’s birthday
 Visitors view objects on display at the Ho Chi Minh – Sketches of Portrait exhibition. — VNA/VNS Photo Phuong Hoa

Entitled Hồ Chí Minh – Sketches of Portrait, the exhibition is being held to mark the 130th birthday of Vietnam’s great leader on May 19. Vo Van Thuong, Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chairman of its Commission for Information and Education, cut the ribbon to open the event on May 7.

On display are over 200 photos, objects and posters selected from the Ho Chi Minh Museum and the State Records and Archives Management Department under the Office of the Party Central Committee. The exhibition is divided into six sections, showcasing the evolution of President Ho Chi Minh from an energetic boy to a young patriotic man and finally the great leader of the nation.

Among the exhibits are some that are on display for the first time, including a bust of the President that was secretly kept by Vietnamese soldiers imprisoned on Con Dao Island. The bust was handed over to the Embassy of Vietnam in France by French warder Paul Atoine Miniconi.

Cultural activities held in Hanoi to celebrate President Ho Chi Minh’s birthday
This bust of the President was hidden by Vietnamese soldiers imprisoned on Con Dao Island, and is on public display for the first time. — Photo hanoimoi.com.vn

Hồ Chí Minh – Sketches of Portrait also features a sword and padded waistcoat presented by Uncle Ho to Vuong Chi Sinh, the leader of the Mong ethnic people. The two objects were donated to the Ho Chi Minh Museum by Vuong Quynh Xuan, Sinh’s grandson.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Director of the Ho Chi Minh Museum Vu Manh Ha said the objects and documents reflected the life of President Ho Chi Minh – a talented leader of the Vietnamese Party and people, a great teacher of the Vietnamese revolution, a hero of national liberation and a cultural celebrity who dedicated his whole life to the cause of national liberation, and for the sake of freedom, democracy, peace and social progress.

“President Ho Chi Minh represents the character and bravery of the Vietnamese people. His ideology, morality, and style are the crystallisation of the best values ​​of the national tradition combined with the quintessence of human culture, becoming examples for us to study and follow.

Hồ Chí Minh – Sketches of Portrait will run until October 18 before moving to museums and universities across the country.

An exhibition featuring 130 examples of good deeds nationwide as part of a campaign to study and follow President Ho Chi Minh's thought, morality and lifestyle is also being held at the Ho Chi Minh Museum.

 

Art programme

As part of celebrations for the 130th birthday of President Ho Chi Minh, a special art performance will take place at the Hanoi Opera House on May 17 which will be broadcast live on VTV1.

The event is being jointly organised by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information and Education, and the national TV broadcaster.

With popular local singers, it aims to highlight the late President’s life and career, and his substantial contributions to the country’s revolution.

It will form part of the events in response to the movement “Studying and following Ho Chi Minh’s moral example”.

Hanoi authorities will host a wide range of other activities paying tribute to the late President, including photo exhibitions telling stories about him, and the screening of a documentary entitled Bác Hồ Với Thủ Đô Hà Nội (Uncle Ho with Hanoi).

A series of shows will be organised across Hanoi at Ly Thai To Park and My Dinh Stadium, while mobile outdoor cinemas will screen films in remote areas and in industrial parks.

Hanoi will also launch a writing contest about President Ho Chi Minh and accelerate the promotion of art, literary, and journalism pieces about him.  VNS

Many activities scheduled to mark President Ho Chi Minh's 130th birthday

Many activities scheduled to mark President Ho Chi Minh's 130th birthday

An array of activities are scheduled by Hanoi authorities to celebrate the 130th birthday of President Ho Chi Minh (May 19, 1890 – 2019).

Festivals to be held nationwide to celebrate President Ho Chi Minh’s birthday

Festivals to be held nationwide to celebrate President Ho Chi Minh’s birthday

The Sen Village festival will be organised nationwide to celebrate the 130th birthday of late President Ho Chi Minh, according to a plan recently issued by the People’s Committee of the central province of Nghe An.

 
 

Other News

.
VN national volleyball championships to begin next month
VN national volleyball championships to begin next month
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  1 giờ trước 

The National Volleyball Championships have been rescheduled after the easing of the social distancing and reintroduction of sport.

Incense-making craft of the Nung An
Incense-making craft of the Nung An
YOUR VIETNAMicon  19 giờ trước 

For many generations the Nung An ethnic minority of Phja Thap hamlet have been making incense sticks from natural materials.

Cinemas gear up to re-open from May 9
Cinemas gear up to re-open from May 9
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21 giờ trước 

After being suspended for a long period of time due to the threat from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), cinemas across the country are poised to resume operation from May 9.

18 Vietnamese referees come up to FIFA standards
18 Vietnamese referees come up to FIFA standards
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  22 giờ trước 

After developing the standard of its officials in recent times, there are currently 18 Vietnamese referees who meet FIFA standards, with the nation only behind Malaysia and Thailand in Southeast Asian who have 20 and 26 referees, respectively.

Film week celebrates President Ho Chi Minh’s birthday
Film week celebrates President Ho Chi Minh’s birthday
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  09/05/2020 

A film week celebrating President Ho Chi Minh’s 130th birthday (May 19, 1890 -2020) will take place from May 19 to 26, Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism said on May 8.

Online groups cheer up people during social distancing
Online groups cheer up people during social distancing
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  09/05/2020 

Holding her mobile phone, Doan Thu Thuy bursts into laughter while scrolling through posts. Browsing online groups is a must for her in the evening.

National teams to prepare for crunch matches
National teams to prepare for crunch matches
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  08/05/2020 

National football team players will gather together in September and play friendly matches ahead of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, according to the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF).

Vietnamese indie singer releases MV after working with US studio
Vietnamese indie singer releases MV after working with US studio
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  08/05/2020 

Indie singer and songwriter Thai Vu has released his new MV after working with Warner Music Vietnam, a music studio owned by the US-based Warner Music Group (WMG).

Beloved composer dies at 72
Beloved composer dies at 72
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  08/05/2020 

Musician Vu Duc Sao Bien died last night at his house in HCM City, his family said. He was 72 years old.

HCM City Television Cycling Tournament set to begin next week
HCM City Television Cycling Tournament set to begin next week
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  08/05/2020 

The annual National Cycling Tournament, HCM City Television Cup, will be held on May 19 to June 7.

Exhibition on President Ho Chi Minh opens in Hanoi
Exhibition on President Ho Chi Minh opens in Hanoi
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  08/05/2020 

Vo Van Thuong, Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chairman of its Commission for Information and Education, cut the ribbon to open the exhibition “Ho Chi Minh – Sketches of Portrait” in Hanoi on May 7.

U19s set sights on 2021 World Cup
U19s set sights on 2021 World Cup
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  07/05/2020 

Head coach Philippe Troussier has set a target of qualifying for the U20 World Cup in 2021 for the national U19 team.

HCM City: “Revolutionary Sketching” exhibit focuses on Vietnamese soldiers
HCM City: “Revolutionary Sketching” exhibit focuses on Vietnamese soldiers
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  08/05/2020 

A new exhibition of 42 sketches featuring Vietnamese soldiers by veteran artists has attracted viewers at the HCM City Museum of Fine Arts this week.   

Government supports film industry
Government supports film industry
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  08/05/2020 

The Government has asked relevant bodies to support the Vietnamese cinema industry to overcome the crisis caused by COVID-19. 

Exhibition sheds light on President Ho Chi Minh’s fight for peace
Exhibition sheds light on President Ho Chi Minh’s fight for peace
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  08/05/2020 

President Ho Chi Minh’s quest to seek ways to save the nation is portrayed through an exhibition that is being held at the Presidential Palace Historical Site in Hanoi.

Hair salons reopen, offer online bookings
Hair salons reopen, offer online bookings
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  08/05/2020 

Many hair salons and barber shops in HCM City have reopened and are offering online bookings to limit the number of customers following the social distancing period.

AFF Cup 2020 at risk of format change due to COVID-19
AFF Cup 2020 at risk of format change due to COVID-19
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  08/05/2020 

Together with the possibility of deteriorating quality as many teams have not had the opportunity to make the best preparation of their forces, the AFF Suzuki Cup 2020, scheduled for November, 

Khanh Van launches photo collection ahead of Miss Universe 2020
Khanh Van launches photo collection ahead of Miss Universe 2020
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  08/05/2020 

Khanh Van, Miss Universe Vietnam 2019, has published a new photo collection which follows her journey in preparation for the Miss Universe 2020 pageant.

Vietnamese football team set to begin training in September
Vietnamese football team set to begin training in September
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  08/05/2020 

The Vietnamese men’s national football team are scheduled to gather together in September ahead of their crucial World Cup qualifiers, according to the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF).

Vietnamese photographer achieves best photo win in #Architecture2020
Vietnamese photographer achieves best photo win in #Architecture2020
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  07/05/2020 

After an extensive search to find the world’s best image, local photographer Tran Tuan Viet has been named as the overall winner of the #Architecture2020 contest following the conclusion of voting via the Agora app.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 