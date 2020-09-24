Da Nang offers virtual tour of Champa sculptures through 3D scanning

The central city of Da Nang has introduced a new virtual reality app that allows visitors to see objects on display at the Museum of Champa Sculpture through three-dimensional scanning.

An exhibit at the Museum of Champa Sculpture (Photo: nhandan.org.vn)

Developers of the technology said that everything from spatial depth to colours and images are reproduced completely true to the original sculptures, providing visitors with visual satisfaction and urging them to explore the museum in reality.

The service is available at http://scan3d.danangfantasticity.com, where visitors will be transported to the virtual museum to tour its four galleries of ancient Champa treasures.

Throughout the tour, visitors are presented with text and audio guides about 14 notable objects at the museum, ranging from Hindu and Buddhist deities and fertility symbols to sacred animals and architectural decorations, reflecting the rich cultural and religious life of ancient Champa people.

The information is available in Vietnamese and English to cater to both domestic and foreign visitors.

The over-100-year-old Museum of Champa Sculpture in Da Nang is currently home to some extremely valuable collections of fine sculptural pieces of ancient Champa culture./.VNA

