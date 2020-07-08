Dak Nong to host Vietnam 2nd Brocade Culture Festival

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has asked the provincial authority of Dak Nong to prepare for the Vietnam 2nd Brocade Culture Festival 2020 in the province later this year.

Traditional brocade made by ethnic Bahnar residents in Glar Commune in Dak Doa District in Dak Nong Province. — Photo courtesy of Tin Tức Newspaper

The second Brocade Culture Festival 2020 aims to promote the values of the traditional brocade weaving culture of ethnic minorities in Vietnam, and of ethnic groups in the Central Highlands province of Dak Nong in particular.

The festival also includes the semi-final and final rounds of the Vietnam Tourism Beauty Pageant, a Dak Nong Investment conference, an international conference which will gather products from Southeast Asian countries; and a photo contest titled “The Culture, Nature and People of Dak Nong”.

These activities aim to introduce the tourism potential of the country and the Central Highlands, attracting visitors to the region, and contributing to socio-econimic development.

First Brocade Culture Festival

In early 2019, Kon Tum Province launched the first Brocade Culture Festival.

Activities at the 2019 festival included a carnival themed “Brocade Road” in Gia Nghia Town in Dak Nong on January 15.

The event attracted 2,000 craftspeople and professional and amateur artists nationwide as well as foreign delegations from Laos, Cambodia and Indonesia.

A performance of gong and other traditional instruments, singing, and dancing was held. Attendees at the festival paraded in traditional brocade costumes of many ethnic groups.

A brocade fashion show titled “Brocade Dream” featured collections of traditional and modern brocade, and fashion accessories. VNS

