Danang cancels all festive activities amid new Covid-19 cases

The Danang Fantastic Festival and many other cultural activities and events will be postponed after cases of SARS-CoV-2 virus infection, causing Covid-19 disease, were officially announced on July 25 and 26 in Danang City.

The annual summer festival in Danang must be canceled due to the new cases of Covid-19 found in the city - PHOTO: HUAN NGUYEN



As a part of the festival, the "Saigon Times-Great Circle-Together with Vietnam's Tourism – I love Danang beach" program scheduled for August 2 would also be affected.

This was mentioned in a notice issued last night, July 25, by the Danang People’s Committee in an effort to prevent and control Covid-19 outbreak in the community.

The document also refers to the suspension of festive activities, religious ceremonies, sports leagues, mass gatherings in public places, stadiums and unnecessary large events. Non-essential service businesses like amusement parks, entertainment centers, beauty facilities, karaoke, massage parlors, bars, dance halls, etc. must be closed.

The Danang Department of Tourism has asked tourism businesses to seriously implement epidemic prevention measures for themselves and their guests. SGT

Nhan Tam