Danang museum to hold exhibition on fight against Covid-19

“Therapy for Covid-19” by Tran Van Tan, one of the paintings that will be displayed at the exhibition – PHOTOS: COURTESY OF DANANG FINE ARTS MUSEUM

These are the outstanding works of a painting and photo contest co-organized by the Danang City Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Danang Union of Literature and Arts Associations from August 20 to September 20, aimed at honoring the efforts of the local people and medical workers in fighting Covid-19.

The contest attracted nearly 450 entries from 106 painters and photographers from 11 cities and provinces nationwide.

At the exhibition, the organizer will award two first prizes, four second prizes, six third prizes and 10 consolation prizes for the best works.

“Pink hearts” by Doan Minh Thuan

“Sunflowers” by Ha Chau