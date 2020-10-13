Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
16/10/2020 19:28:08 (GMT +7)
Go
 
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Danang museum to hold exhibition on fight against Covid-19

16/10/2020    19:21 GMT+7

The Danang Fine Arts Museum will hold an exhibition featuring 75 photos and 45 paintings on the fight against Covid-19 from October 19 to 25, along with a children’s corner showcasing 25 paintings created by children.

“Therapy for Covid-19” by Tran Van Tan, one of the paintings that will be displayed at the exhibition – PHOTOS: COURTESY OF DANANG FINE ARTS MUSEUM

These are the outstanding works of a painting and photo contest co-organized by the Danang City Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Danang Union of Literature and Arts Associations from August 20 to September 20, aimed at honoring the efforts of the local people and medical workers in fighting Covid-19.

The contest attracted nearly 450 entries from 106 painters and photographers from 11 cities and provinces nationwide.

At the exhibition, the organizer will award two first prizes, four second prizes, six third prizes and 10 consolation prizes for the best works.

“Pink hearts” by Doan Minh Thuan

“Sunflowers” by Ha Chau

“Covid-19 inspection and control activities” by Mai Thi Kieu Lien

 

SGT

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnam cancels F1 race because of Covid-19 pandemic
Vietnam cancels F1 race because of Covid-19 pandemic
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  2 giờ trước 

The organiser of Vietnam's first Formula One grand prix has decided to officially cancel the race due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Pundit tips Luong Xuan Truong to play in Australia
Pundit tips Luong Xuan Truong to play in Australia
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  8 giờ trước 

Luong Xuan Truong has been named as one of four Southeast Asian players who would make good signings for A-League clubs by leading Asian football pundit John Duerden.

Photo series about COVID-19 wins gold at national contest
Photo series about COVID-19 wins gold at national contest
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  8 giờ trước 

A series of photos of the doctors and cabin crew who bravely entered the COVID-19 epicentre in Wuhan, China to repatriate Vietnamese citizens has received Gold Medal at the national art photography contest.

Saigon Soul Revival to perform songs of 60s-70s
Saigon Soul Revival to perform songs of 60s-70s
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  10 giờ trước 

Saigon Soul Revival will perform in Hanoi on October 23, offering music lovers in the capital the chance to enjoy Vietnamese music from the 60s-70s.

Sai Gon FC boss confident team can still win V.League 1 despite defeat
Sai Gon FC boss confident team can still win V.League 1 despite defeat
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  8 giờ trước 

Despite losing to Becamex Binh Duong and losing their position at the top of the V.League 1 table, Sai Gon FC still have a good chance of winning the league, said the team's coach and president Vu Tien Thanh after the 3-1 defeat on Wednesday.

Two Vietnamese short films participate in L.A. Shorts Int’l Film Fest
Two Vietnamese short films participate in L.A. Shorts Int’l Film Fest
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  12 giờ trước 

“À La Carte” and “Impermanence” are two Vietnamese short films that are being screened at the L.A. Shorts International Film Festival 2020.

Relaxing craft workshop at tea house
Relaxing craft workshop at tea house
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  13 giờ trước 

The Friends of Vietnam Heritage (FVH), in collaboration with Zó Project, to hold a craft workshop on Sunday.

Designer Hoai Nam debuts collection featuring heritage sites at Ao Dai Festival
Designer Hoai Nam debuts collection featuring heritage sites at Ao Dai Festival
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  15/10/2020 

Designer Do Trinh Hoai Nam has made a strong impression at the Ao Dai Festival 2020 which celebrates the country’s traditional long dress in HCM City while introducing a range of outfits featuring images of Vietnamese heritage sites.

National squad to gather in mid-November ahead of international tournaments
National squad to gather in mid-November ahead of international tournaments
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  23 giờ trước 

The Vietnamese men’s national football team will hold a short training camp in mid-November following the conclusion of the V.League 1 season with the aim of preparing for upcoming international tournaments.

Ly Thai To flower garden bears Thang Long - Hanoi’s imprint
Ly Thai To flower garden bears Thang Long - Hanoi’s imprint
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  15/10/2020 

The flower garden, a public space that attracts people of all ages and hosts many cultural and historical events of the capital city.

Top 15 northern contestants through to finals of Miss Vietnam 2020
Top 15 northern contestants through to finals of Miss Vietnam 2020
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  15/10/2020 

The leading 15 entrants from the northern region who will progress to the grand final of Miss Vietnam 2020 have been announced, with the conclusion of the pageant scheduled to get underway in late November in Ho Chi Minh City.

Quang Tri submits file on 100 ancient wells
Quang Tri submits file on 100 ancient wells
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  15/10/2020 

The Relic Management Centre and Quang Tri Provincial Museum have examined nearly 200 local ancient wells to submit a dossier to the culture ministry to seek special national relic site status.

Gala to raise funds for the needy
Gala to raise funds for the needy
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  15/10/2020 

Well-known singers and dancers will perform at a charity concert on October 21 to raise funds for the poor in HCM City.

HCMC FC defender calls Quang Hai an 'excellent actor' after penalty controversy
HCMC FC defender calls Quang Hai an 'excellent actor' after penalty controversy
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  14/10/2020 

Senegalese defender Pape Diakite of HCM City FC slammed refereeing decisions and accused star national team midfielder Nguyen Quang Hai of diving in the V.League 1 over the weekend on his Facebook page.

Renovation of Ton Duc Thang Museum begins in HCM City
Renovation of Ton Duc Thang Museum begins in HCM City
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  14/10/2020 

The renovation of the Ton Duc Thang Museum began in HCM City on Monday.

V.League 1-2020 Phase 2: Five talking points from Matchday 1
V.League 1-2020 Phase 2: Five talking points from Matchday 1
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  14/10/2020 

Six out of the total seven home sides clinched the full three points in the first round of the second phase of V.League 1 - 2020, making it a forgettable matchday for the vising teams.

National Chess Championship crowns new winners
National Chess Championship crowns new winners
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  14/10/2020 

Le Tuan Minh and Luong Phuong Hanh won their first-ever National Chess Championship titles in Hanoi on Sunday.

Northern actors go southwards
Northern actors go southwards
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  14/10/2020 

Many famed actors in the north have recently worked with film producers in the south on film projects, an encouraging sign according to many fans.

Happy living amid life’s complexity
Happy living amid life’s complexity
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  14/10/2020 

HCM City-based poet Nguyen Phong Viet became something of a phenomenon after publishing a total of 150,000 copies of nine poetry collections, and recently made his debut in publishing prose.

HCM City beauty spots featured on Ao Dai
HCM City beauty spots featured on Ao Dai
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  13/10/2020 

Many beauty spots in HCM City have been featured on long dresses (Ao Dai) which were displayed at the on-going HCM City Ao Dai Festival.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 