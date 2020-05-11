Defender Hau’s Heerenveen contract to be discussed

Doan Van Hau and SC Heerenveen have made headlines in local media after the Dutch football club reported they wanted to extend the player's contract.

Doan Van Hau's contract with Heerenveen to be discussed this week. — Photo thethao247.vn

Heerenveen sent an email to V.League 1 reigning champions Hanoi FC and asked for a video call to discuss defender Hau’s future as his current one-year loan deal is going to end in June.

It is rumoured their online meeting will be held this week.

The Eredivisie was been forced to end last month because of the coronavirus.

Hau did not play any matches in the Eredivisie but he had four minutes in a Dutch Cup match in which SC Heerenveen beat Roda JC 2-0 last December. He also played for Heerenveen’s junior team.

In a talks with the media, the Vietnam international said he hoped to continue his journey in Europe, and Hanoi FC were supporting him.

“I wanted to keep fighting for an official berth in the first team. I hope Heerenveen will extend my contract so I can contribute to the club.”

After the end of the season, Heerenveen sold or ended their contracts with four defenders. They currently have four including 21-year-old Hau who will vie for places when matches resume. VNS

