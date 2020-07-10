Defender Van Hau leaves SC Heerenveen for V.League 1 side

Defender Doan Van Hau is due to return to Vietnam to compete in the second half of the V.League 1 2020 season following the expiry of his loan contract with Dutch team SC Heerenveen, announced his club Hanoi FC on July 10.

Although Van Hau’s loan contract expired on June 30, he was able to continue training with the Dutch team, with Hanoi FC offering to help pay Van Hau’s salary to stay at SC Heerenveen, providing they prove they want to keep the leading Vietnamese player.

Despite the Dutch side’s intentions, the impact of the novel coronavirus has caused a headache for SC Heerenveen, and the team had also bid farewell to eight other footballers.

Following a period of protracted negotiations, Hanoi FC were unable to reach an agreement with the Dutch side. The V.League 1 champions therefore announced their decision to recall Van Hau in order for him to play in the second half of the V.League 1 season, and the national team defender is set to arrive in a few days.

The return of Van Hau marks a joyous moment for Hanoi FC, as many of their football players are suffering from injuries. His return also provides another option for the Vietnamese men’s national football team when they compete in the ASEAN Football Federation Cup 2020 and the Southeast Asian (SEA) Games 2021.VOV

