Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
21/07/2020 18:32:01 (GMT +7)
Go
 
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Design contest seeks regenerated products

21/07/2020    17:25 GMT+7

The Designed by Vietnamese contest with the theme of 'Regeneration' for designers nationwide is now calling for applications until the end of August 28.

Design contest seeks regenerated products

A traditional Vietnamese tray of food. Innovative ideas to do with food and beverages are one of five competing areas of the 'Designed by Vietnam' contest which is now open for applications. Photo vov.vn

The competition is held within the framework of Vietnam Design Week 2020 programmed by the Vietnam National Institute of Culture and Arts Studies in collaboration with Ashui.com, ConsMedia Corporation and other partners.

Contestants, either Vietnamese or foreigners based in Việt Nam, will have many opportunities to connect and learn to create 'regenerated' products with high value in design, under the guidance of influential designers and experts in five areas, namely 'Food & Beverage', 'Living', 'Fashion', 'Souvenir' and 'Public Art'.

The participants are expected to integrate elements and characteristics of culture, history, ancient industries or local materials, stories of the past and present, modern urban life or emotions from nature into their new innovative products.

“The contest aims to promote the value of Vietnamese goods via design elements, instead of raw materials or labour. How to increase the intellectual element of the product is the role of the designing field,” said Lê Việt Hà, President & Chairman of Ashui.com.

“We expect the participation of many designers, regardless of Vietnamese nationality or expats, as long as their ideas meet three criteria: featuring Vietnamese characteristics, being regenerated and highly applicable,” he added.

The contest also wants to change the mindset of using materials in an economical and optimal way, particularly in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, based on available materials to design and create new products that are applicable in everyday life, orienting to sustainable development.

 

Entries must be originally designed by the applicants and have never been submitted to any other prior contests. The contest prioritises ideas that showcase Vietnamese characteristics and cultural values using traditional and indigenous materials. Designs that apply or develop from traditional crafts, including techniques, materials and aesthetics, are particularly encouraged.

The contest consists of three rounds including applications, the preliminary round and final round.

The preliminary round will start from the first week of September until the beginning of October in which the jury will choose 20 designs and work with selected authors to put the products into prototyping while the final round of exhibition and awarding activities will take place during Vietnam Design Week 2020 from November 5 to 10, 2020 in Hà Nội, HCM City and Hội An.

In addition to specialised advice from the five influential mentors, the organisers will publish the works of the 20 finalists and allow online voting on vietnamdesignweek.com from September 7 to October 7. — VNS

Vietnameses food: Crab soup with black eggs

Vietnameses food: Crab soup with black eggs

Black eggs are eggs preserved in clay, ash, salt, quicklime and rice hulls, giving them a black colour and jelly-like texture.   

Vietnamese food: Grilled pork skewer

Vietnamese food: Grilled pork skewer

It may look like a simple snack, but the main ingredients for grilled pork skewers are love, care, and of course, plenty of flavour. But be warned.... one is never enough.

 
 

Other News

.
Several sports dropped from upcoming SEA Games 31 schedule
Several sports dropped from upcoming SEA Games 31 schedule
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  4 giờ trước 

Up to 20 sports will not take place during the 31st Southeast Asian (SEA) Games which Vietnam is scheduled to host next year, according to the Vietnamese Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

Vitality of Vietnamese ancient costumes
Vitality of Vietnamese ancient costumes
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  7 giờ trước 

Designer Nguyen Duc Loc has been in love with ancient Vietnamese costumes for a long time. He has devoted much effort to restoring and introducing the traditional beauty of these costumes to the public, especially to the younger generations.

Trang wins national table tennis champs
Trang wins national table tennis champs
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  3 giờ trước 

Mai Hoang My Trang triumphed in the 38th National Table Tennis Championships which concluded in HCM City over the weekend.

Children’s book fair opens at HCMC book street
Children’s book fair opens at HCMC book street
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  9 giờ trước 

The second HCM City Book Fair for Children to promote the habit of reading among young people is being held on HCM City's Pedestrian Book Street till July 26.

Exploring the shapes of sound
Exploring the shapes of sound
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  10 giờ trước 

Having performed in countries such as Russia, Poland, Germany, Norway, Italy, the UK and the US, critically-acclaimed pianist Nguyen Bich Tra has been described as “sophisticated and unique” (Rheinpfalz Zeitung)

HCM City history museum launches tuong performances
HCM City history museum launches tuong performances
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  10 giờ trước 

A new art programme offering tuong or hat boi (classical drama) has just been launched at the HCM City Museum of History as part of the museum’s efforts to introduce Vietnamese culture and theatre to visitors.

Three on three basketball hits central Hanoi
Three on three basketball hits central Hanoi
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21 giờ trước 

If the legendary founder of Hanoi King Ly Thai To didn’t know how to crossover his opponent, step back and drill a three-pointer before this weekend, he does now.

Theatre offers drama training for children in summer
Theatre offers drama training for children in summer
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  22 giờ trước 

Children in HCM City are encouraged to join training courses in performance skills launched by the Small Theatre, a leading private theatre, this summer. 

Colourful costumes of ethnic groups in northern Vietnam
Colourful costumes of ethnic groups in northern Vietnam
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  23 giờ trước 

The northern province of Lao Cai is home to a large number of culturally rich and diverse ethnic minorities groups. 

Man captures Saigon memories in palm-sized miniatures
Man captures Saigon memories in palm-sized miniatures
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20/07/2020 

A Vietnamese man has touched the hearts of those who love Saigon - the former name of HCM City - by his wooden miniatures facsimileing the city in his memories. Join us to contemplate the fascinating artworks.

HCM City in urgent need of public art space
HCM City in urgent need of public art space
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20/07/2020 

Installation of art in public places in Vietnam is essential to the development of smart cities and their cultural life, Ho Chi Minh City’s artists and cultural experts have said.

Coronavirus: China's cinemas start to reopen after shutdowns
Coronavirus: China's cinemas start to reopen after shutdowns
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20/07/2020 

The country is the second largest film market in the world after the US, with a box office of $9.2bn in 2019.

Vietnamese movie to be screened at Locarno Film Festival
Vietnamese movie to be screened at Locarno Film Festival
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20/07/2020 

The Unseen River directed by Pham Ngoc Lan will be internationally premiered at the Pardi di domani shorts competition of the Locarno Film Festival which will be held from August 5-15.

Arts exhibition connects Vietnamese painters nationwide
Arts exhibition connects Vietnamese painters nationwide
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  19/07/2020 

A total of 60 paintings created by 11 members of an arts club based across the country have gone on show at the Fine Arts Museum in Ho Chi Minh City.

Vietnam's lacquer villages struggle to survive
Vietnam's lacquer villages struggle to survive
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  19/07/2020 

Truong Quan Tinh, who has 40 years of experience in making lacquerware, is worried about the decline of Tuong Binh Hiep Village in Thu Dau Mot City in the southern province of Binh Duong.

Vietnamese movie kicks off ASEAN Film Week 2020
Vietnamese movie kicks off ASEAN Film Week 2020
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  19/07/2020 

The movie “Hanh phuc cua me” (The Happiness of a Mother) was screened right after the opening of the ASEAN Film Week 2020 in Hanoi on July 18.

'Sound of Hope' resounds from ambassadors of music
'Sound of Hope' resounds from ambassadors of music
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  19/07/2020 

The Hanoi Old Quarter Management Board recently came together with the Vietnamese Dinh Lang Club to host a special arts programme featuring visually-impaired singers.

Hanoi outlying road turned into artwork
Hanoi outlying road turned into artwork
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  19/07/2020 

A road in Hanoi’s suburbs has had a facelift with colourful new murals.

Hanoi – endless inspiration for poets
Hanoi – endless inspiration for poets
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  19/07/2020 

Poems about Hanoi resist the flow of time, preserving the ancient values from a millennium ago and promoting contemporary features. Hanoi has always been an endless inspiration for poets.

Vietnam presses ahead with preparation for SEA Games 31
Vietnam presses ahead with preparation for SEA Games 31
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  18/07/2020 

The Vietnam Sports Administration (VSA) is pressing ahead with preparations for the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) and the 11th ASEAN Para Games to be hosted by Vietnam in 2021.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 