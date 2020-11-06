Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
06/11/2020 15:14:51 (GMT +7)
Go
 
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Designer Cong Tri to debut latest line at Vietnam International Fashion Week 2020

06/11/2020    14:07 GMT+7

Famous local designer Nguyen Cong Tri is poised to debut his latest collection during Vietnam International Fashion Week 2020, which is scheduled to run from December 3 to December 6 in HCM City.

Designer Cong Tri (C) set to debut at Vietnam International Fashion Week 2020
Designer Cong Tri (C) set to debut at Vietnam International Fashion Week 2020

The latest version of the event will mark the fifth time that he has been chosen to open the prestigious fashion week since 2014.

This comes after Cong Tri has carved out a reputation as one of the nation’s most prominent fashion designers in recent years.

 

He was first honoured in the Most Influential Designer category during the Vietnam Fashion Awards in 2019.

The Da Nang native is a member of the Asian Couture Federation (ACF), with his designs being worn by celebrities such as Rihanna, Katy Perry, Beyoncé, and Michelle Obama, former first lady of the United States. VOV

 
 

Other News

.
Graphic artist offers printmaking class
Graphic artist offers printmaking class
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  4 giờ trước 

Artist Pham Khac Quang who has more than 20 years of experience in printmaking will share his knowledge during a course open for anyone.

New TV programme on Vietnamese theatre airs
New TV programme on Vietnamese theatre airs
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  6 giờ trước 

Ho Chi Minh Television (HTV) is offering a new TV drama programme about Vietnamese theatre in the 1960s and 80s. 

Triathlete goes beyond just running
Triathlete goes beyond just running
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  8 giờ trước 

Cao Ngoc Ha is a prominent figure in Vietnam’s semi-professional running community. A graduate of the Foreign Trade University, the 38-year-old boasts a friendly and open smile.

Hanoi Old Quarter master plan to address challenges in preservation
Hanoi Old Quarter master plan to address challenges in preservation
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  22 giờ trước 

The Hanoi Old Quarter contains great values of culture, history and architecture for the capital and the whole country.

European Film Festival 2020 to kick off next month
European Film Festival 2020 to kick off next month
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  05/11/2020 

Three cities of Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, and Can Tho, are scheduled to host the European Film Festival in Vietnam 2020 from November 20 and December 2.

Concert to gather talented violinists and pianists
Concert to gather talented violinists and pianists
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  05/11/2020 

Top Vietnamese violinists and pianists will showcase their talent at a concert in the concert hall of Vietnam National Academy of Music in Hanoi on November 6.

Italian architect to share viewpoints on substainability in contemporary architecture
Italian architect to share viewpoints on substainability in contemporary architecture
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  05/11/2020 

Italian architect Marco Casamonti will share his viewpoints on how to harmonise development and sustainability while preserving aesthetics with Vietnamese academics and architecture practitioners during a seminar on Thursday.

Artist inspired by folk culture
Artist inspired by folk culture
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  05/11/2020 

Artist Bui Thanh Tam has been inspired by folk material to create his works and encourage his colleagues to preserve and draw attention to traditional art. 

6th edition of the Argentine Week to be held in Hanoi
6th edition of the Argentine Week to be held in Hanoi
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  05/11/2020 

The Embassy of Argentine Republic in Vietnam, in collaboration with Chef Emilio Fusé, will be hosting the “6th edition of the Argentine Week from November 12 to 15 in Los Fuegos Restaurant in Hanoi.

Costumes of Mong people in Sa Pa
Costumes of Mong people in Sa Pa
YOUR VIETNAMicon  05/11/2020 

The Mong comprise more than half of the population of the popular resort town of Sa Pa in northern Vietnam. They belong to different Mong branches, but all wear indigo clothing.

Miss Earth contestants shine during Eco-Angels contest
Miss Earth contestants shine during Eco-Angels contest
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  04/11/2020 

The organising board of the Miss Earth beauty pageant have revealed a collection of photos which features each of the contest’s participating beauties looking spectacular whilst wearing angel costumes.

Exhibition on Hang Trong folk paintings underway in Hanoi
Exhibition on Hang Trong folk paintings underway in Hanoi
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  04/11/2020 

The exhibition is a part of the project “From tradition to tradition” which encourages young artists to preserve the folk art and values of cultural heritages.

Vietnam U22 squad get training camp underway in Hanoi
Vietnam U22 squad get training camp underway in Hanoi
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  04/11/2020 

The Vietnam U22 men’s football team put on a display of great determination during a training session held in Hanoi yesterday as the squad get preparations underway for the 31st Southeast Asian Games which is set to be held in the nation next year.

Painter surprises art lovers with wooden bas-reliefs
Painter surprises art lovers with wooden bas-reliefs
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  04/11/2020 

Hanoi-born painter Bui Duc, famed for his lacquer paintings, surprised his fans when he presented his latest artworks at an exhibition that opened in the capital on Friday night.

Photos showing local beauty claim international photography awards
Photos showing local beauty claim international photography awards
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  04/11/2020 

A number of stunning images captured throughout the country have won awards in different categories at the Siena International Photo Awards. Let’s take a closer look at some of these amazing photos:

Architecture MasterPrize 2020 honours local designers
Architecture MasterPrize 2020 honours local designers
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  03/11/2020 

Two projects completed by Vo Trong Nghia Architects, including Nocenco Café in Vinh city, along with the Chicland Hotel in Da Nang, have been granted some of the leading awards at the Architecture MasterPrize 2020 (AMP).

Vietnam Junior Fashion Week 2020 opens in HCM City
Vietnam Junior Fashion Week 2020 opens in HCM City
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  03/11/2020 

A large number of models have taken to the catwalk at Junior Fashion Week (VJFW 2020) to showcase the latest collections by local designers, with the event transpiring in Ho Chi Minh City.

Book on cai luong guru reprinted
Book on cai luong guru reprinted
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  03/11/2020 

A book about the late Meritorious Artist Nguyen Ngoc Bach, a guru of cai luong (reformed opera), has been released in HCM City.

Female designer’s fashion exhibition to open in HCM City
Female designer’s fashion exhibition to open in HCM City
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  02/11/2020 

Female fashion designer Thuy Nguyen will open an exhibition to celebrate her nine-year career in HCM City.

Hanoi to host third ASEAN Graphic Arts Exhibition
Hanoi to host third ASEAN Graphic Arts Exhibition
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  02/11/2020 

The third ASEAN Graphic Arts Exhibition will take place in Hanoi from November 6-25.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 