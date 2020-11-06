Designer Cong Tri to debut latest line at Vietnam International Fashion Week 2020

Famous local designer Nguyen Cong Tri is poised to debut his latest collection during Vietnam International Fashion Week 2020, which is scheduled to run from December 3 to December 6 in HCM City.

Designer Cong Tri (C) set to debut at Vietnam International Fashion Week 2020

The latest version of the event will mark the fifth time that he has been chosen to open the prestigious fashion week since 2014.

This comes after Cong Tri has carved out a reputation as one of the nation’s most prominent fashion designers in recent years.

He was first honoured in the Most Influential Designer category during the Vietnam Fashion Awards in 2019.

The Da Nang native is a member of the Asian Couture Federation (ACF), with his designs being worn by celebrities such as Rihanna, Katy Perry, Beyoncé, and Michelle Obama, former first lady of the United States. VOV