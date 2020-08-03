Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
04/08/2020 21:25:48 (GMT +7)
Go
 
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Discarded plastic buttons turned into colourful art

04/08/2020    20:14 GMT+7

Nguyen Phuoc Quy Thanh is breathing new life into discarded shirt buttons and plastic items by using them to make colourful works of art.

Discarded plastic buttons turned into colourful art
Nguyen Phuoc Quy Thanh, 27, makes art out of old buttons and small plastic items. - Photo courtesy of Nguyen Phuoc Quy Thanh

The 27-year-old, who spent four years studying chemical engineering and then worked at a lab for seven months, decided he did not want a routine life of working and collecting a payment at the end of every month. Instead, he says he wanted to have a more creative life.

One day he read about artworks that could be created with plastic items such as buttons, so he gave up his job and pursued making artworks out of discarded plastic materials.

Besides making art, he also wanted to reduce the damage caused by plastic waste.

Thanh told Thanh Niên newspaper that plastics can be dangerous if they are not used properly, and that awareness about the material among youth is still low, which could be problematic for future generations.

He said that his art sends a message that plastic materials can bring joy to everyone if they are used correctly.

“I first encountered difficulties like my parents' objections. They told me that I could not make money from this. My friends told me that my future would be uncertain. Sometimes I wanted to give up, but I would allow myself to be sad for a few days, and then I would keep on trying,” Thanh told Việt Nam News.

Since his craft is not practised widely in Vietnam, Thanh had to learn about and seek out the materials himself. The learning process took months. 

For his work, he collects colourful buttons from various sources as well as beads and other plastic items, as long as they look good.

The process involves coming up with an idea, and then drawing a rough draft before choosing the right buttons to fit the picture.

Watching Thanh putting together a piece shows how meticulous the process is. One by one, he picks out the right buttons, applies glue on them, and carefully sticks them on the background or on top of one another, occasionally using a toothpick to lightly move buttons around.

Many colourful buttons and beads are slowly arranged and glued to form a picture of a rocket ship, famous comic book characters, or lively flowers.

“I did not have experience in art, but ever since I was young I have been really creative and have liked putting things together.”

Thanh has made around 100 artworks of varying complexity and size, covering a wide range of topics.

 

He used to be unknown and just posted his work on Facebook. Then he started making portraits for paying customers, and has even gifted pieces to Vietnamese celebrities.

The people who were initially against his decision slowly warmed up to it, Thanh said.​

Discarded plastic buttons turned into colourful art
Thanh has made many artworks about various topics, including inspirational art about COVID-19. — VNS Photo Viet Dung  

​For the community

After COVID-19 began, Thanh did not want to focus on business and wanted to do something for the community.

He made inspiring pictures related to the fight against COVID-19 that he gave to hospitals and foreigners living and working in Vietnam.

He also gave artworks to three HCM City hospitals which awarded Thanh with certificates to show their appreciation.

Thanh said he plans to donate more artworks to hospitals and organisations such as embassies.

In the future, he would like to hold exhibitions for his plastic artworks and organise classes for children to teach them the craft. He said he thought that it would stimulate their creativity and help them have a better understanding of the dangers of plastic waste.

Besides, if more Vietnamese youth make art with plastic materials, it would help to reduce the amount of plastic waste in the country, Thanh said.  VNS

Viet Dung 

Students turn discarded plastic bags into bricks

Students turn discarded plastic bags into bricks

Tonnes of plastic waste, particularly discarded plastic bags threaten our planet with environmental pollution, and by now almost everybody knows it.

Street art made from recycled material goes on display in Hanoi

Street art made from recycled material goes on display in Hanoi

A street in Phuc Tan ward in Hanoi has been decorated by series of art displays that have been made using recycled rubbish.

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnam life through lens of female photographers
Vietnam life through lens of female photographers
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  4 giờ trước 

The beauty of Vietnamese land and people vividly reflected through the lens of female photographers in HCM City over the past five years are on display at the exhibition themed “Homeland through the lens of female photographers”.

Web dramas on cai luong to be released
Web dramas on cai luong to be released
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  10 giờ trước 

A web drama series on cai luong (reformed opera), the south’s most popular theatre form, has started to be released on YouTube this week.

Blockbuster 'Tenet' to be screened in Vietnam this August
Blockbuster 'Tenet' to be screened in Vietnam this August
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  10 giờ trước 

Vietnam is among countries to screen Christopher Nolan's hotly-awaited sci-fi Tenet, which is the first film released internationally since the COVID-19 crisis.

Novel approach to traditional son mai artworks
Novel approach to traditional son mai artworks
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  13 giờ trước 

Painter Mai Dac Linh has established a reputation for how he uses traditional materials in his works, of which he currently has three sơn mài (lacquer) pieces in his Hanoi studio.

All football competitions in Vietnam postponed from August 2
All football competitions in Vietnam postponed from August 2
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  03/08/2020 

Leading Vietnamese football chiefs moved to halt all activities throughout the national football pyramid from August 2 due to the renewed threat caused by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic. 

Cai luong contest begins final round in HCM City
Cai luong contest begins final round in HCM City
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  03/08/2020 

The national traditional music contest, Chuông Vàng Vọng Cổ (Golden Bell) 2020, has completed in HCM City to find young talents in this traditional music genre from all three regions the North, Centre and South of the country. 

Vietnamese short movie nominated for Venice film festival award
Vietnamese short movie nominated for Venice film festival award
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  03/08/2020 

Vietnamese short movie “May nhung khong mua” (Live in the Cloud – Cuckoo Land) has been nominated for the Orizzonti Short Competition award at the 2020 Venice Film Festival to be held in Italy from September 2-12.

National team’s defender Van Hau returns to Vietnam
National team’s defender Van Hau returns to Vietnam
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  03/08/2020 

National team’s defender Doan Van Hau finally returned to Vietnam after 11 months on loan at SC Heerenveen in the Netherlands from Hanoi FC.

Local photographer into Top 50 of #Landscape2019 by AGORA Images
Local photographer into Top 50 of #Landscape2019 by AGORA Images
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  03/08/2020 

A beautiful image titled “Chu Dang Ya Volcano between seasons” taken by Vietnamese photographer Nguyen Ngoc Hoa, also known as Hoa Carol, has made the Top 50 of the #Landscape2019 photo contest launched by Agora Images.

Seashells refashioned as stylish jewellery
Seashells refashioned as stylish jewellery
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  03/08/2020 

When it comes to creativity, the right tools or materials really do give wings to artistic expression, as 48-year-old La Nhu Long, an artist based in HCM City, can well attest.

Local boyband Chillies represent country in music project for COVID-19 fight
Local boyband Chillies represent country in music project for COVID-19 fight
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  02/08/2020 

Vietnamese boyband Chillies have joined with a number of other Asian artists to take part in a music project themed "ME ME WE" as musicians throughout the continent collaborate for the cause of raising funds to combat COVID-19.

Thai singing to bid farewell to son, welcome daughter in-law
Thai singing to bid farewell to son, welcome daughter in-law
YOUR VIETNAMicon  02/08/2020 

Thai people have still observed a singing custom at weddings called “khap xong khuoi, ton pau” which means singing to bid farewell to the son and welcome the new daughter in-law.

V.League star Samson holds Vietnam close to his heart
V.League star Samson holds Vietnam close to his heart
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  02/08/2020 

If Hoang Vu Samson didn’t pursue a football career he wouldn’t have too many concerns in life, as he comes from a well-to-do family in Nigeria. But his love for football ended up bringing him to Vietnam.

National dress deserving of UNESCO recognition
National dress deserving of UNESCO recognition
FEATUREicon  02/08/2020 

Some years ago, Tran Doan Lam, director of the World Publishing House, felt a little uneasy when attending an event during a business trip abroad, where delegates were asked to wear their national costume.

HBSO revives Café Saigon on August 8
HBSO revives Café Saigon on August 8
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  02/08/2020 

The HCMC Ballet, Symphony Orchestra and Opera (HBSO) will present a revival of the contemporary dance show Café Saigon for a single performance on August 8 at the Saigon Opera House.

Exhibition showcasing Spanish architect’s impression on modern VN opens
Exhibition showcasing Spanish architect’s impression on modern VN opens
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  02/08/2020 

Black and white photos reflecting life and culture of modern Vietnam by Spanish architect Salvador Pérez Arroyo is on display at an exhibition at Vietnamese Women’s Museum, Hanoi.

Book on Vietnamese sea, islands published in Japan
Book on Vietnamese sea, islands published in Japan
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  01/08/2020 

A book on Vietnam's sea and island sovereignty has been released in Japan.

AFF Cup set to be postponed until April 2021
AFF Cup set to be postponed until April 2021
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  01/08/2020 

The ASEAN Football Federation (AFF)'s Emergency Committee has proposed postponing its flagship tournament, the AFF Cup, and holding it in April 2021.

Vietnam to host AFC Cup 2020 matches in late September
Vietnam to host AFC Cup 2020 matches in late September
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  01/08/2020 

Vietnam will play host to the remaining matches of Group F and Group G in the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Cup 2020, with fixtures scheduled to take place between September 23 and 29.

2020 Hue Festival postponed for second time
2020 Hue Festival postponed for second time
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  01/08/2020 

This year’s Hue Festival in Thua Thien-Hue province has been postponed for the second time after the latest COVID-19 outbreak was reported in the neighbouring city of Da Nang, according to the provincial People’s Committee.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 